United Way of Gordon County Executive Director Jennifer Latour has announced the final presentation of Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars.
The record-setting fundraiser will close with an April 16 finale presented at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center. It will feature a combination of adult and student dance teams and be presented by three premier sponsors: Mohawk Industries, Calhoun-Gordon Community Foundation, and Morning Pointe of Calhoun.
“I have had the pleasure of working with the Dancing with the Stars Committee to help execute one show and plan two others since I joined United Way,” said Latour. “The tenth year of Dancing with the Stars is a blend of everything accomplished in the past decade,” she continued. “This may be our last dance, but the future is bright indeed!”
Latour went on to thank the DWTS Planning Committee--Andy Baxter, Kristy Brown, Jennie Coker, Bekah Kirby, Amy Parker, and Michelle Frix Ward—for their hard work over the years. She also thanked all the sponsors, especially Mohawk Industries, which has been the premier sponsor all along and will be joined by two others this year.
“Mohawk has been proud to serve as the title sponsor of Dancing with the Stars since the event’s inception,” said Robert Webb, Senior Director of Public Affairs and Corporate Communications with Mohawk Industries. “For a decade, the dancers have entertained audiences and raised over a million dollars to support the important work of United Way’s partner agencies. We salute all the individuals who have shared their talents to make this such a successful fundraising event year after year.”
The finale will include a video featuring comments from members of the planning committee, a blooper reel, and a memorial tribute to Major Lars G. “Trey” Pierson, III. A driving force on the planning committee during the early years, Pierson danced in the contest twice and was a 2013 Judges’ Choice Winner. He died suddenly in November. United Way’s former Executive Director Vickie Spence will present a Trey Pierson Spirit Award to the 2021 dancer considered by the committee to best reflect his spirit of commitment and enthusiasm.
The dance teams, listed alphabetically by the female partner’s first name, are Abby Crowe and Ben Bingham; Aubry Dorsey and Isaac Nance; Carly Curtis and Skylar Benham; Carson Glaze and Grant Glaze; Joy Nudd and Garrett Nudd; Kaylan Gaines and Addison Baker; Lily Stephens and Nate Stockman; Megan Wright and Christian Lewis; Raven Pasley and Ian King; and Suzanne Roberts with Tony Pyle.
First and second-place winners will be identified in two categories-Judges’ Choice and People’s Choice-for both the student and adult teams. People’s Choice winners are determined based on their fundraising successes. Judges’ Choice winners are determined based on the scores the contest judges give their dance performances. The adult teams winning in those categories will receive trophies and bragging rights. The student teams winning in those categories will receive trophies, bragging rights, and college scholarships. Each student on the first-place team in each category will receive a $1,000 scholarship and each student on the second-place team will receive a $750 scholarship. A panel of judges will be assembled from field professionals outside Gordon County.
Tickets will go on sale to the public on Saturday, March 27. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, tickets will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis. Sponsorships remain available for individuals or corporations wishing to support the fundraiser.
Those arrangements may be made by contacting the United Way office at 706-602-5548, or online at www.gordoncountyunitedway.org.