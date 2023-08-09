Calhoun police investigating recent counterfeit money cases

Examples of counterfeit bills recently passed locally in Calhoun. 

 Calhoun Police Department

According to authorities, there have been several cases of counterfeit money changing hands in the area.

According to a Calhoun Police Department report, detectives are currently working at least three separate cases of counterfeit $50 bills being passed in the city.

