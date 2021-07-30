Calhoun Police Department officers recognized for heroism

Several officers from the Calhoun Police Department were recently recognized for their actions during a nursing home evacuation.
This past week, six members of the Calhoun Police Department were recognized for their actions during a fire at a local skilled nursing facility in town.
First to arrive, the officers rushed into a wing of the facility filled with smoke and began carrying residents to safety.
Recognized were officers Shipman, Phillips, Azar, Crider, as well as Lt. Phillips, Lt. Lankford and Corporal Everette.
"These officers entered a smoke-filled building without any of the safety equipment needed and literally carried bed ridden patient's to safety," Chief Tony Pyle said. "I am very proud to have such fine officers under my command."