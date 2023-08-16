Arlington police chief arrested in domestic violence case

Special Logo

 Special Logo

A Calhoun native has been tapped to help lead the state's top law enforcement agency. 

Originally from Gordon County, Scott Dutton will return to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as the organization's Assistant Director, it was announced Wednesday. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In