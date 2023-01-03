A Calhoun native was recently named among exclusive company in the aviation business.

Released in mid-December, the 2022 Airport Business Top 40 Under 40 includes Andrew Bennett, who is Executive Airports Manager for Collier County Airport Authority in Naples, Florida.

