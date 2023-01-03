"It’s a great honor," Bennett said. "You’re competing with your peers all over the United States. I’m very grateful because you’re working with peers not only in the aviation industry, but you’re meeting with those from other industries as well."
Bennett said, this particular recognition is one that requires peer recommendation, which is an honor he'd like to eventually try and pay forward to another deserving person in the future.
Previously having spent just over five years as Airport Operations Coordinator at his hometown Tom B. David Airport, Bennett eventually was named Airport Operations Manager for Collier County in 2016. He assumed his current position at the beginning of 2021.
Now 34, the Kennesaw State University graduate obtained his private pilot certification at the age of 18, and it was through work experience he gained under Tom B. David Airport Manager Dwight Albritton as a Calhoun High School senior that he developed a love for the industry.
His former high school career counciler Debra Moyer helped Bennett land a work-study position at the airport, and it changed the course of the class of 2007 CHS graduate's professional life.
"I worked at the airport in the afternoons for elective credits my senior year," Bennett said.
After graduation, Albritton found a way to work with Bennett's college schedule at KSU and kept him on at the airport.
"It opened my eyes and gave me a lot of exposure to the airport industry as a career field," Bennett said. "It’s was one of the best experiences of my life to work for Dwight at the Tom B. David Airport."
Bennett said the local airport here gave insights into a wide variety of aspects of the aviation industry and beyond that helped shape who he is today.
"It’s kind of a unique area where it combines different people from different walks of life," Bennett said. "The exposure to that attracted me to the profession. Had I not had that, I would have been doing something else today."
After leaving the industry after college, Bennett spent three years with an accounting firm -- a decision he said steered him back into aviation for good.
"This is where I will remain until I retire," Bennett said. "The time away hardened my focus on the aviation industry. There's just nothing like working at the airport."
According to Aviation Pros, Bennett heads up a team of 22 employees with the responsibility of administering fixed-base operation services, managing airport operations, general aviation security, airfield maintenance, capital improvement planning, capital improvement project management and economic development activities at three Collier County-owned general aviation airports: Marco Island Executive Airport, Immokalee Regional Airport, and Everglades Airpark.
Bennett is married to Kristy Santana, and the couple is expecting their first child in May.