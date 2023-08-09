Active shooter scare at Calhoun mill sends schools into lockdown

Emergency vehicles respond Tuesday afternoon to an active shooter call at Mannington, 115 Old Belwood Road. 

 Contributed, Ravi Tiwari

A Calhoun man was shot and critically injured during a shootout with police in Adairsville following a brief chase Tuesday afternoon. 

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Bartow County Tuesday following an incident that occurred earlier in Gordon County. 

