A Calhoun man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murder in the 2021 death of an Adairsville teen.

Erik Gavin Ovalle, 43, of Calhoun was arrested on July 2, 2021, on drug charges by Gordon County Sheriff's deputies after a traffic stop where a K9 alerted on his vehicle. At that time, he had heroin and clonazepam in his possession.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In