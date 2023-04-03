A Calhoun man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murder in the 2021 death of an Adairsville teen.
Erik Gavin Ovalle, 43, of Calhoun was arrested on July 2, 2021, on drug charges by Gordon County Sheriff's deputies after a traffic stop where a K9 alerted on his vehicle. At that time, he had heroin and clonazepam in his possession.
Ovalle tried to "contact, negotiate, and attempt to meet with" someone who he believed was going to purchase fentanyl from him during the controlled buy, according to an accusation filed in the Superior Court of Gordon County. According to that same document, Ovalle faces criminal attempt to commit a felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl), and improper headlights.
Those charges will likely be addressed around May, according to the county clerk's office.
That arrest came just after Ovalle sold fentanyl-laced heroin to sixteen-year-old Gabriel Martin Nicholson of Cartersville, which resulted in the teenager's overdose and death.
Ovalle was remanded into the custody of Adairsville Police Department on December 14, 2021 and remained in Bartow County Jail on charges of the felony murder of Nicholson and violation of Georgia's Controlled Substances Act.
On February 17, 2023, a jury found Ovalle guilty of those charges. He was sentenced on March 27 to life in prison followed by life on probation by Bartow County Superior Court. Ovalle was also ordered to have no contact with the victim's family, as well as substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Ovalle's attorney immediately filed a motion for a new trial, calling the verdict "contrary to evidence and principals of justice and equality" as well as "decidedly and strongly against" the evidence, and saying that Ovalle cannot be convicted of felony murder because the injury causing Nicholson's death "did not occur".
That motion has not yet been addressed by the court.