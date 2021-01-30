A Gordon County resident has been identified as one of two men killed in a double homicide in Panama City Beach, Florida, according to police. A suspect in the murders has been arrested.
According to Bay County Sheriff's Office reports:
The BCSO responded to a medical emergency call at a home on Delmar Drive in Panama City Beach at approximately 11:06 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
A couple passing by the residence called 911 when they noticed a man lying on the front porch of the home. They checked on him and he was unresponsive.
Deputies arrived to find a man dead on the front porch and another man also dead inside the home, both having been shot.
Bay County deputies, criminal investigators and the BCSO Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene to begin the investigation.
On Thursday afternoon, the BCSO released the identities of the two victims. One was Robert Shawn Fowler, 48, of Calhoun. The other man was Robert Keith Gilmore, 51, also a Georgia resident.
Friday, the BCSO announced an arrested had been made in the case and Ruez P. Hicks, 19, of Albany, was captured at a residence on Verona Street in Panama City Beach Friday evening.
Hicks is charged with two counts of premeditated murder, robbery with a firearm and armed burglary.
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home has charge of arrangements for Fowler.
More details on the case will be released Monday, according to the BCSO.