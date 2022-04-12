A 27-year-old Calhoun man died early Monday in an single-vehicle accident near Switch Road and Switch Connector Road. 

According to Georgia State Patrol reports: 

On Monday, April 11, 2022, at 2 a.m., troopers from Post 43 Calhoun responded to a single vehicle crash on Switch Road just north of Switch Connector Road in Gordon County.

The investigation determined Brody Montana Rutledge was traveling on Switch Road when he left the roadway and struck a culvert and then a mailbox.

Rutledge’s vehicle reentered Switch Road before leaving the other side of the roadway where it struck a tree, overturned and struck another tree. Rutledge was pronounced deceased on scene.

According to his obituary, Rutledge was was an honor graduate of Gordon Central's Class of 2012 and worked for Martin Concrete at the time of his death.

A celebration of Rutledge's life will be held at a later date. Thomas Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements. 

1
0
0
1
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription