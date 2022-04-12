Calhoun man killed in Monday wreck John Druckenmiller JDruckenmiller@CalhounTimes.com jdruckenmiller Author email Apr 12, 2022 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Brody Montana Rutledge Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 27-year-old Calhoun man died early Monday in an single-vehicle accident near Switch Road and Switch Connector Road. According to Georgia State Patrol reports: On Monday, April 11, 2022, at 2 a.m., troopers from Post 43 Calhoun responded to a single vehicle crash on Switch Road just north of Switch Connector Road in Gordon County.The investigation determined Brody Montana Rutledge was traveling on Switch Road when he left the roadway and struck a culvert and then a mailbox.Rutledge’s vehicle reentered Switch Road before leaving the other side of the roadway where it struck a tree, overturned and struck another tree. Rutledge was pronounced deceased on scene.According to his obituary, Rutledge was was an honor graduate of Gordon Central's Class of 2012 and worked for Martin Concrete at the time of his death.A celebration of Rutledge's life will be held at a later date. Thomas Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save jdruckenmiller Author email Follow jdruckenmiller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Late night chase ends in armed standoff County BOE okays pay supplement for most employees Arrest records from the April 6, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Calhoun Health Center evacuated due to fire hazard Gordon Record, April 9, 2022 Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.