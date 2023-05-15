A Calhoun man has been indicted on a host of charged stemming from a 2021 wreck that left another man dead.
A 54-year-old Calhoun man was killed in the summer of 2021, after his motorcycle struck a passenger car on Highway 53, and the driver of another vehicle was arrested on facing several charges.
According to the Georgia State Patrol reports:
Calhoun Police Department officers requested assistance with a fatal wreck investigation the afternoon of June 13, 2021 near Longhorn after a car was struck by a motorcycle near the Lovers Lane/Outlet Center Drive intersection on Fairmount Highway.
According to GSP, a vehicle driven by Eddie Lee Hampton, 51, of Calhoun, made an improper U-turn and a motorcycle driven by Jeffery Grady Lingerfelt struck the car, causing Lingerfelt fatal injuries.
Lingerfelt was traveling east on Highway 53, according to reports, but the crash report is incomplete at this time. The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is still in the process of assisting with this investigation.
Hampton initially arrested and charged with felony first degree vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, driving while license suspended or revoked, improper U-turn, as well as a felony probation violation.
On May 11, Hampton was indicted on four counts of first degree homicide by vehicle, as well as driving under combined influences, DUI - alcohol, DUI - drugs, reckless driving, driving with suspended license, improper U-turn, and an open container violation.