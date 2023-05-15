A Calhoun man has been indicted on a host of charged stemming from a 2021 wreck that left another man dead. 

A 54-year-old Calhoun man was killed in the summer of 2021, after his motorcycle struck a passenger car on Highway 53, and the driver of another vehicle was arrested on facing several charges.

