A Calhoun man received a lengthy sentence in a Gordon County courtroom recently following a laundry list of guilty verdicts in an abuse case.
Christopher Matthew Davis, then 41, of 423 N. Wall St., was arrested by Calhoun Police Department officers on Feb. 13, 2020, and initially charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated battery, all with the family violence designation.
Following an investigation, Davis was indicted by a grand jury on Nov. 18, 2020, on 39 first degree cruelty to children charges, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, four counts of child molestation, as well as two aggravated assault charges, and two aggravated battery charges -- both under the Family Violence Act. Davis was also indicted on a charge of holding game without a permit.
In total, Davis was sentenced by Cherokee Circuit Judge Scott Smith on Thursday, Jan. 6, to two consecutive life sentences, plus 841 years, and 40 years probation.
Just 10 days before his 43rd birthday, Davis received one life sentence on an aggravated child molestation charge, and another consecutive life sentence on an aggravated sexual battery charge.
Each of the 37 guilty verdicts on cruelty to children charges, and three guilty verdicts on aggravated assault charges carried sentences of 20 years. Four guilty verdicts on child molestation charges each carried sentences of 10 years plus 10 years probation. A guilty verdict on the charge of holding game without a permit carried a 12 month sentence.
One cruelty to children charge was eventually dropped by the prosecution, and Davis was found not guilty by the jury on one count of cruelty to children and one count of aggravated assault.
The Georgia State Department of Corrections will have charge of the confinement of Davis.