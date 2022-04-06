featured Calhoun Health Center evacuated due to fire hazard By Blake Silvers BSilvers@CalhounTimes.com Blake Silvers Calhoun Times managing editor Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Apr 6, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 An trail of ambulances evacuates residents down J Roy McGinty Drive Wednesday morning following an electrical hazard at Calhoun Health Center. Blake Silvers Gas and electrical crews join area emergency personnel following an electrical issue that caused the evacuation of the Calhoun Health Center Wednesday morning. Blake Silvers Just under Calhoun Health Center patients were loaded into ambulances from area medical facilities to be relocated Wednesday morning following a fire hazard at the facility. Blake Silvers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Calhoun Health Center, 1387 Highway 41, was evacuated due to an electrical fire hazard inside the facility Wednesday morning.According to police on the scene, there were no reported injuries as a result of the incident.As a precaution, patients are being evacuated while area emergency personnel, as well as representatives from Georgia Power and Atlanta Gas Light ensure the facility is safe.Ambulances and vans from several medical facilities including AdventHealth Gordon and Redmond, Atrium Health Floyd, and CHI Memorial assisted in the temporary relocation of just under 80 residents.The facility will be reoccupied once the building is deemed safe for staff and residents to re-enter, according to authorities. Family and caretakers of residents can call the facility at 706-629-1289 for more information about the evacuation and whereabouts of their loved ones. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Blake Silvers Calhoun Times managing editor Blake Silvers is managing editor of the Calhoun Times. Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Blake Silvers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Gordon Record, April 2, 2022 Longtime Sheriff’s K9 passes away Italian restaurant, convenience store seek city loans for Wall Street locations Appointment of new Gordon Central AD gets messy Chipotle Mexican Grill has interest in Calhoun location Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.