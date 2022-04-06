Calhoun Health Center, 1387 Highway 41, was evacuated due to an electrical fire hazard inside the facility Wednesday morning.

According to police on the scene, there were no reported injuries as a result of the incident.

As a precaution, patients are being evacuated while area emergency personnel, as well as representatives from Georgia Power and Atlanta Gas Light ensure the facility is safe.

Ambulances and vans from several medical facilities including AdventHealth Gordon and Redmond, Atrium Health Floyd, and CHI Memorial assisted in the temporary relocation of just under 80 residents.

The facility will be reoccupied once the building is deemed safe for staff and residents to re-enter, according to authorities. 

Family and caretakers of residents can call the facility at 706-629-1289 for more information about the evacuation and whereabouts of their loved ones. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription