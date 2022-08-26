After a tough 36-25 home loss to Blessed Trinity in their season opener, Calhoun crossed state lines Friday in search of a win.
Just north of Birmingham, Alabama, the Jackets faced a 1-0 Gardendale team fresh off a 41-34 win over James Clemens.
The Rockets came into Friday ranked No. 5 in Alabama Class 6A, while the Jackets came in ranked No. 7 in Georgia 5A. After a steady comeback, Calhoun pulled off the huge road win, 31-30.
On a night with much better weather than week one, Calhoun got the ball to start the game, covering an onside kick to get good field position for their first drive around the 47.
After some positive ground yards from Caden Williams, Calhoun couldn’t get much going, ending drive one with a failed fourth down conversion pass from Trey Townsend.
On Gardendale’s first drive, CHS drew a personal foul for a hit on the quarterback, then Gardendale was flagged for a hold, bringing back a rushing touchdown.
With the Rockets facing fourth down on Calhoun’s 11 yard line, Gardendale picked up an illegal procedure flag on their first field goal attempt, backing them up five yards. On their next attempt, the Jackets blocked the kick, leading to a long scoop and score from Calhoun’s Dustin Kerns to put the Jackets up 7-0 after the extra point with just over 6:30 left in the first quarter.
Gardendale came with a hurry-up offense on their next drive, quickly finding Calhoun territory on a 40 yard gain, followed by a Rockets walk-in touchdown to tie things up 7-7 after the extra point at the 5:00 mark.
Jax Bishop fielded the kickoff to begin the next drive, taking the Jackets to their own 31 yard line, but Calhoun couldn’t get anything going against the Gardendale line, losing yards and punting the ball away from their own 25.
Andrew Purdy blasted a 48-yard punt to give the Jackets defense some breathing room at the 3:04 mark to begin the next Gardendale drive.
The Rockets were then able to move the ball, with Tyler Nelson eventually hitting Logan Fitzgerald for a long touchdown pass, putting Gardendale up 14-7 after the extra point at the 1:17 mark in the first.
Calhoun was able to get some pushes up front on their next drive, with Caden Williams gaining yards on several runs. Eventually, the Jackets found the red zone with a 32 yard pass completion from Townsend to Bryant Arnold to put Calhoun on the Gardendale 15. Sergio Sanchez would eventually make it 14-10 early in the second.
Calhoun’s Jacob Schuler then recovered an onside kick attempt to get CHS the ball back, but Gardendale forced a fumble on a Caden Williams run to get the ball back again. A pass interference call on Bryant Arnold on the next drive possibly saved six points on an underthrown ball, and the Jackets defense would hold, forcing the first Gardendale punt of the game.
Calhoun couldn’t get much moving on their next drive, leading to an Andrew Purdy 30-yard punt with no return down to the Gardendale 33.
Gardendale also wasn’t able to get the ball moving as the half came to a close, putting up a 40-yard punt down to the Calhoun 8 yard line. That gave the Jackets the ball with 0:44 left. CHS took a couple of knees went to the locker room down 14-10.
Calhoun kicked off to start the second half, with Gardendale starting at their own 30 yard line.
On the drive, Calhoun’s Brooks Brannon just missed a sack on Tyler Nelson, but the Rockets quarterback got loose for a 69-yard touchdown to go up 21-10 with the extra point on a drive that only ran 0:45 off the clock.
Later, Calhoun converted on fourth down from their own 48 yard line to keep their next drive alive, but a 48-yard Andrew Purdy punt blast would give the ball back to the Rockets on their own 2.
Calhoun’s Bryant Arnold snagged an interception at the 40 yard line on the next Gardendale drive, taking it all the way down to the Rockets’ 15. A touchdown from Emaree Winston on a deep down-and-out from Townsend put Calhoun closer at 21-17 with the extra point at the 5:50 mark.
Sergio Sanchez saved a touchdown on his own kickoff, tackling Gardendale’s Caden McGruder on the reture at the CHS 37. Two big runs and broken tackles got good rush yardage for the Rockets, who eventually scored through the air, going up 28-17 with the extra point at the 3:28 mark.
A 20-plus yard pass from Townsend to Kerns put Calhoun down inside the Gardendale 10, and Caden WIlliams eventually walked in for six, making it 28-24 Gardendale with 0:51 left in the third with the extra point.
Early in the Rockets’ next drive, Calhoun’s Christian Smith recovered a loose ball, giving Calhoun the ball back at the 50.
A Jax Bishop 33-yard catch from Townsend took CHS all the way down to the Gardendale 5, and Caden Williams took it down to the 1 on a four yard gain, setting up his second rushing touchdown on the night with 10:01 left in the game -- giving Calhoun their first lead of the game. The extra point made it 31-28.
Now trailing, Gardendale moved the ball well on the ground on their next drive, taking it all the way down to the Calhoun 2. Kelly Wells, however, would recover a Rockets goal line fumble at the 6:15 mark to get the ball back and preserve the lead.
Calhoun ended up punting from the back of their own endzone with Purdy getting off another booming punt with a roll netting 50 yards to the Rockets' 46 at the 4:47 mark.
Eventually, it would all come down to a 4th down 2 for Gardendale at the Calhoun 19 with 1:59 left in the game, and the Jackets stuffed the Rockets to get the ball back. Calhoun wasn’t able to run the clock all the way down, deciding to take a safety and boot the ball away up 31-30.
After a flag for too many players on the field, Calhoun’s Sanchez kicked the ball down to the Gardendale 39 with no return at the 0:11 mark. An incomplete pass from the Rockets left 0:05 on the clock. The Jackets knocked the ball down at the 15 yard line to secure their first win on the season.
Calhoun is back on the road for their next matchup Friday night (Sept. 2) when they travel to Canton to take on Creekview in non-region play.