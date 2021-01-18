After nearly 60 years of service, Calhoun Eye Clinic announced late Sunday evening the office will soon close its doors for the final time.
The announcement, posted to the clinic's Facebook page, said an exact closing date has not yet been decided and will be announced at a later date.
"After 57 years, Calhoun Eye Clinic will soon be closing. We appreciate all the years we have been able to serve this community. We have seen almost 6 decades of patients," the clinic said in the statement. "Starting with Dr. Leon Gresham in 1963, he opened his office up at the Johnson Hall Clinic. In 1969 he built the current location at 100 South Court Street. Dr. Robin Scoggin started seeing patients in Calhoun in 2009, up to present day."
Scoggin will continue to practice at his Rome location. All patient records will be stored at that office after the first quarter of 2021. Orders for contact lenses and eyeglasses are still being taken at Calhoun Eye Clinic at this time for established patients. All exams are being referred to the Rome practice.
Ginger Worde, LDO is still working at the Calhoun office at this time. Current office hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Later times can be arranged by calling to schedule an appointment at 706-217-7326.