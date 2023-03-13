Court Street at night

Calhoun's Court Street at US Highway 41. 

 Blake Silvers

Downtown Calhoun will soon see some additional sprucing up following a vote from the city council this week.

Monday night, council members approved the awarding of a low bid by Duluth-based civil engineering firm Keck & Wood in the amount of $59,997.63 for improving the streetscape along Court Street.

