A Gordon County boy has died following an apparent accidental shooting over the weekend south of Rome, according to authorities.
Nathan Adams, 12, of Calhoun, was shot at his brother's home on Rosemont Drive in Lindale Sunday, according to Coroner Gene Proctor.
Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chris Giles was on call during the incident and said the brother, Taylor Adams, 26, was cleaning the room and putting away a firearm, when it discharged and struck Nathan in the chest.
Giles said now foul play is not suspected in the case at this time.