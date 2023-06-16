Calhoun City Council STOCK

With the fiscal year drawing to an end, upcoming municipal meetings will determine a pair of local government budgets.

On Monday night (June 19), Calhoun City Schools will hold its second public hearing concerning its 2023-24 budget at 6:30 p.m., at the Depot, 109 S. King St.

