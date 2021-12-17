State and local tax revenues continued their upward trends for November, up 17% statewide.
Locally, sales tax distributions continued an upward trend seen throughout the year, nearly doubling recent trends that were already up significantly.
“We’re up dramatically on SPLOST and LOST collections,” County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said at the most recent Board of Commissioners meeting.
The county reported a 30.92% ($268,550) local SPLOST increase in October for 2021 over the previous year, and a 30.85% ($169,870) in LOST collections. The dramatic local increase may be the result of a recent retail addition.
“We had been running up about 17% ... as far as we can tell, this may be the impact of Buc-ee’s,” Ledbetter said. “That means out-of-town money is funding us.”
Buc-ee’s, the Texas-based fuel station and retail chain, opened its second Georgia location in Gordon County in late August, and has drawn extremely large crowds of both locals and interstate travelers since day one.
“We’ve been pleasantly surprised,” Gordon County Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Kathy Johnson said. “Going in, we had an anticipation we were going to see an increase in not only food and fun, but also fuel. I think they’re proving to exceed what we anticipated and what we had projection.”
Johnson also expressed her pleasure over the out-of-town money Ledbetter referenced that an attraction like Buc-ee’s tends to generate.
“We had a sizable influx of traffic over labor day weekend, and that’s starting to show up now,” she said. “It’s tremendous, and with our sales tax we’re relying on the extra penny for SPLOST, but it’s also an extra penny on ESPLOST helping fund our local services, schools other projects, which results in a reduction in local taxes.”
Buc-ee’s isn’t the only major fueling point in the county limits, and the fact that it doesn’t allow semi trucks on its property means those rigs are stopping elsewhere at travel centers like Love’s, Pilot, and Flying J.
“Our community has quite a few of those entities that we draw revenue from,” Johnson said. “It’s just tremendous, and I think those revenue streams are sometimes taken for granted. I think we’re seeing an impact and we’re going to continue to see it.”
Local numbers
Gordon County Special Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) came in at 1,136,994 for November, up from 995,563 in October. That number is also up from 868,444 in November of 2020.
County Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) distributions for November came in at $720,443, up from $631,125 a month ago, and up from $550,572 for the same period in 2020.
For the county Education Local Option Sales Tax (ELOST), a November distribution of $726,559 is up from $638,804 from October, and up even more from $556,723 from the same time a year ago.
City of Calhoun distributions are also reflective of the upward trend locally, with a November LOST total of $390,611, up from $341,962 in October, and up significantly from $298,098 in November of 2021.
Calhoun’s November ELOST came in at $441,526, up from $388,041 in October, and $338,087 a year ago.
“Sales tax continues to be very strong,” City Administrator Paul Worley told council members during his November administrator’s report.
For Fairmount, LOST distributions for November was $14,783, outperforming October’s $12,946 total, and up from $11,292 in 2020. Meanwhile, Resaca also saw a LOST increase, reporting an $11,371 November distribution. That total is up from $9,958 in October and $8,685 in 2020.
Statewide numbers
Statewide, gross sales and use tax collections increased by $208.6 million (18.6%), totaling $1.33 billion. That total is up from 2020’s total of $1.12 billion.
Net sales and use tax increased by $154.5 million (30%) compared to $515.8 million in November of last year.
The adjusted Sales Tax distributions paid out to local governments totaled $654.2 million, up $57.6 million (9.7%) over 2020. For the same period, sales tax refunds went down by $3.5 million (45.8%) from Fiscal Year 2021.