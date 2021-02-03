Body found in woods off South Wall Street, no foul play suspected

A body was found Wednesday afternoon off South Wall Street, according to Calhoun police.
The body of a man was found in a tent in the woods behind Walgreens, 910 S. Wall St., and believed to be that of a local homeless man, according to Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle.
The identity of the man has not yet been released, but, according to Chief Pyle, the man has been around the Calhoun area for years and has lived on the streets for some time.
No foul play is suspected in the case at this time, according to Pyle.