Bo Nicholson sworn in as Gordon County Coroner

Deputy Coroner Jeremiah "Bo" Nicholson has been sworn in as Gordon County Coroner. 

Thursday morning, Probate Court Judge Richie Parker issued oaths of office to Nicholson, who also currently serves as a county firefighter. 

