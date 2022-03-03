A case against Gordon County Commission Chair Becky Hood and her husband, Scott, has finally seen the appointment of a new district attorney.
Sharon Wallace, District Attorney for the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit, has accepted the appointment as of Thursday.
"Shannon Wallace, District Attorney, Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit or her designee is hereby appointed to act as District Attorney Pro Tempore, Cherokee Judicial Circuit, to prosecutor in the name of the state," reads an administrative order from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr obtained by the Calhoun Times.
Normally, the District Attorney for Cherokee Circuit would have taken the case. Hood's position within county government, however, makes that more difficult.
Both the Gordon County DA and Gordon County Sheriff's offices recused themselves in late Jan. 2021. Former Cherokee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Rosemary M. Greene recused herself in Feb. 2021, requesting appointment of a District Attorney Pro Tempore.
“I am advising you of the disqualification of my office to engage in the investigation and possible prosecution of Mr. and Mrs. Hood for allegations pertaining to alleged child physical and sexual abuse,” the conflict letter from Greene reads.
Current DA Samir Patel is also disqualified from the case for the same reason as former DA Greene.
"This appointment is being made pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 15-18-5(a) upon the disqualification of Samir Patel, District Attorney, Cherokee Judicial Circuit," said the appointment letter submitted by AG Carr.
There is still no timeline as to how this case will progress, however this is more movement than the Hood case has seen in the more than a year since it began.
The Blue Ridge DA's Office will have charge of the case "for the time period beginning from investigation, arrest or Grand Jury proceedings -- whichever comes first," the administrative order states.
Hood, who has served on the Gordon County Commission since 2006, announced recently that she will not seek reelection in 2022.