Town of Ranger welcome sign

If a new bill is passed this legislative session, one Gordon County municipality may soon lose its status as a town. Legislation was introduced into the Georgia General Assembly this week with the intent of stripping Ranger of its municipal status after a repeatedly not providing basic services for citizens, according to one local lawmaker. 

A notice legal notice printed in Saturday's Calhoun Times states the bill, introduced by State Representative Matt Barton, R-Calhoun, would repeal an April 1979 act for a new charter for the Town of Ranger. The bill, that had yet to be assigned a number Monday, saw its first reading during on the house floor in the State House morning session. 

