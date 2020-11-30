Calhoun Times Managing Editor Daniel Bell tendered his resignation Monday and Catherine Edgemon at the Walker County Messenger has been named interim managing editor.
Bell led the newspaper for just over a year, taking the reins in the summer of 2019 and tendered his resignation after an arrest over the weekend.
According to Rome Police Department and Floyd County Jail reports:
A Rome police officer pulled Bell over on Martha Berry Highway around 1:30 a.m. after noting he was "slightly weaving back and forth." Police stated they could smell alcohol and marijuana. A breath test showed Bell had a 0.137 blood alcohol content. When asked, he told police there was a small amount of marijuana in the bed of his truck.
He was released on bond early Saturday on charges of misdemeanor DUI, possession of drug related objects, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, failure to maintain lane and an open container violation.