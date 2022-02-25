It’s been over a year since a state-level investigation of a local elected official began — here’s why that process is taking so long.
In February of last year, Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed the agency was handling an open case involving the Gordon County Commission Chair Becky Hood and her husband Scott Hood.
Special Agent Joe Montgomery told the Calhoun Times last February that the GBI had been called by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on the 26th of January to assist in the investigation.
Both the Gordon County District Attorney and Sheriff’s offices soon after recused themselves from the case due to Hood’s role in the county government.
What’s taking so long?
Early in the investigation, Agent Montgomery stated the GBI became stuck in a holding pattern while awaiting the Georgia Attorney General’s office to appoint a District Attorney to solve as prosecutor for the investigation, which is a common occurrence in cases involving elected officials. What’s less common is that holding pattern lasting over a year, but with COVID-related court backlogs, the judicial system has been overloaded.
Currently, the State Attorney General’s Office has been working to appoint a District Attorney in the case pursuant to Georgia Code § 15-18-5. Once the assignment of a District Attorney is made, that DA will then act as prosecutor on the case.
“We are reviewing the conflict letter and an assignment will be made,” AG Communications Director Kara Richardson told the Times.
The conflict letter in question was submitted by former Cherokee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Rosemary M. Greene to the State AG. In the letter, Greene advised the AG of a conflict of interest based on a professional relationship with Hood, and requested appointment of a District Attorney Pro Tempore.
“Our office can request another district attorney take the case to represent the State,” said Richardson. “However, that district attorney is also free to decline our request for any reason.”
Right now, it appears that the case may just be a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused an unprecedented backlog of cases throughout the state. The conflict letter was submitted on Feb. 1, 2021, meaning that it has now been over a year since the former DA’s recusal.
“I am advising you of the disqualification of my office to engage in the investigation and possible prosecution of Mr. and Mrs. Hood for allegations pertaining to alleged child physical and sexual abuse,” the letter reads.
A statement released by Gordon County Government Feb. 19 of last year stated the Board of Commissioners is “confident that this investigation does not involve any allegations pertaining to county business or Mrs. Hood’s service to Gordon County as a commissioner,” and said the county has “no further statement about this matter at this time.”
Hood won’t seek reelection
Earlier this month during a Board of Commissioners meeting, Hood announced she will not seek another term with her seat up for reelection in November.
“I am not running for reelection,” Hood said during her commissioner’s report. “At the end of this year it will be 16 years I have served on this board.”
Hood has served on the commission since 2006. She ran unopposed in 2018.
“It’s been a pleasure,” Hood said through tears. “I have no doubt that the county is moving in the right direction.”
There is currently no time frame as to when the State AG will assign a District Attorney to the Hood case, but the office is actively working to do so. For now, all there is to do is wait.