A popular annual event filled with plenty of food, fun, and tunes will take over downtown Calhoun this weekend.
The annual BBQ, Boogie, and Blues festival will take place Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, with live music, arts and crafts, food vendors, a BBQ cook-off, and more.
Vendors from surrounding areas are expected to gather downtown for this year’s event. Sponsored by the Calhoun Downtown Development Authority and the Gordon County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the festival is now in its 11th year.The nationally sanctioned barbecue competition is the festival's main event, but it also features family-friendly activities, craft vendors, and live entertainment.
Love music kicks off Friday night at 6 p.m., and goes through 10 p.m. with a variety of musical styles, and then again from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The annual Kid's Que competition begins Friday at 5:30, while the People's Choice BBQ tasting begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at $10 per entry.
Locals will experience chances to the downtown traffic flow, as professional competitors will begin setting up Thursday, requiring the short block of King Street to be closed between Court and Oothcalooga streets for limited access only through Saturday at 9 p.m. Also closed will be a section of Park Avenue between Harlen to Oothcalooga streets for limited access between Friday at 2 p.m., and Saturday at 7 p.m. Also closed will be Court Street between King and Wall streets from Friday at 3 p.m., through Saturday at 7 p.m.
For more information on vendors, parking, or schedules, contact Suzanne Roberts at 706-602-5570.