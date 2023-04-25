BBQ Boogie 2022

A popular annual event filled with plenty of food, fun, and tunes will take over downtown Calhoun this weekend.

The annual BBQ, Boogie, and Blues festival will take place Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, with live music, arts and crafts, food vendors, a BBQ cook-off, and more.

