A Tuesday evening police chase in Bartow County ended in a fatal crash near Sonoraville, according to police.
According to Gordon County Sheriffs Office reports:
The pursuit began around 7 p.m. on Interstate 75 and ended east of the Sonoraville community on Highway 53, resulting in at least one fatality.
A patrol vehicle from a neighboring jurisdiction and the vehicle being pursued were both involved in the crash, which also involved an all-terrain vehicle.
No Gordon County vehicles or personnel were involved in the crash.
Earlier reports from the Georgia State Patrol had stated a trooper was pursuing a vehicle north on I-75.
According to GSP reports:
On May 17, at approximately 7:05 p.m., a trooper was completing a fatal crash investigation on I-75 Northbound near Mile Marker 311. The trooper was notified by Troop A Communications of a vehicle pursuit traveling north toward his location. The trooper observed a gray Nissan Titan pickup truck approaching the crash scene at a high rate of speed.
The pickup traveled off the east edge of the interstate and drove around the crash scene, through the grass, before re-entering I-75 northbound. The trooper began pursuing the pickup as it exited at the 312. The pursuit traveled east on Fairmount Highway toward Ga. 53 and traveled along Ga. 53 eastbound.
During the pursuit, the trooper’s vehicle struck a raised concrete sewer opening along the edge of the roadway which disabled his patrol vehicle and ended his involvement in the pursuit. The patrol vehicle was towed from the scene and the trooper was cleared at the scene by EMTs.