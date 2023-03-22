Bartow firefighter Matthew Smith

A Bartow County firefighter has died six days after a sudden medical emergency during a training exercise.

Firefighter Matthew Smith, 41, died Tuesday "from complications of an apparent medical incident that he suffered during a training exercise last Thursday," according to s statement from the Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services office. "Please keep the Smith family and our department in your prayers during this difficult time."

