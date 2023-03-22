A Bartow County firefighter has died six days after a sudden medical emergency during a training exercise.
Firefighter Matthew Smith, 41, died Tuesday "from complications of an apparent medical incident that he suffered during a training exercise last Thursday," according to s statement from the Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services office. "Please keep the Smith family and our department in your prayers during this difficult time."
An expanded note from the agency shares that Smith "became unresponsive during a search and rescue training exercise at the Bartow-Cartersville Fire Joint Training Center. Instructors for the exercise with Smith immediately recognized that he was experiencing an acute medical emergency and quickly removed him from the search maze to begin resuscitative measures.
"Personnel of BCFES immediately began CPR and initiated Advanced Cardiac Life Support protocols. BCFES had an on-site ALS ambulance on standby for training and the decision was made for that unit to transport Smith to Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center.
"Emergency response personnel as well as emergency department staff worked tirelessly to resuscitate Smith. He did regain cardiac function and was placed on life support for six days.
"Smith passed away on Tuesday, March 21, from complications related to his medical emergency. Funeral arrangements have not been finalized at this time."