A suspect wanted by the Calhoun Police Department in connection with a pair of local burglaries of businesses has been arrested, according to reports.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Aron Jermaine Major, 47, of Atlanta, has been charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
The charges are in connection with the Sept. 2, 2020 burglary of World of Wings, 171 W. Belmont Drive, and the April 6 burglary of Ginger's Grocery, 1600 Dews Pond Road.
Major is also a suspect in a string of other burglaries throughout the state of Georgia, according to authorities, and has been charged with more than 25 crimes related to a string of burglaries in Cobb County and other jurisdictions.
Arrest warrants from Cobb, Marietta and Kennesaw police describe a pattern of late-night and early-morning burglaries where the suspect used techniques reminiscent of a heist movie. In several burglaries, security footage showed a suspect removing a windowpane, crawling on floors to avoid motion detectors and replacing the panes after exiting. The panes were removed by cutting rubber or adhesive around the windows, though sometimes the window was shattered in the process.
Cobb Police Sgt. Wayne Delk said his agency will be meeting with at least 15 other law enforcement agencies next week, as police believe Major is responsible for a host of burglaries across metro Atlanta. Delk added that a federal agency may be involved but declined to say which agency.
In warrants, police accuse Major of targeting offices within the businesses, raiding safes, cash registers and money drawers. An ATM and a claw game were pried open at one business. The amount of money stolen was sometimes a couple hundred dollars, but in other cases was $1,400 or $3,000. On one occasion, liquor bottles worth nearly $1,000 were stolen.
Police say Major repeatedly wore a black jacket with a “distinct, gray, angular pattern,” a backpack with distinctive patches and writing that said “HART,” face coverings and gloves. The jacket and backpack were later found in one of Major’s cars, a gray Ford Escape that police identified by its license plate, according to police. Also in the car were screwdrivers and pry bars, police said.
Marietta police initiated a traffic stop on June 1 after Major failed to stop at a stop sign on Terrell Mill Road.
Later that day, Cobb Police searched an apartment where Major was staying on Powers Ferry Road. Police found more than 40 cartons of cigarettes stashed “under the mattress, in the closet and under the entertainment center,” believed to be stolen. They also found business checks from one of the burglarized businesses.
Major remains in the Cobb County jail and cannot be released because some charges are not bondable. He also has a hold placed on him from Cherokee County. One warrant mentions that similar burglaries have been reported in Woodstock.
Major’s 21-year-old son, who has the same name, was arrested June 2 and bonded out on June 3. Major Jr. was accused of tampering with evidence — a warrant says his father called him from jail and asked him to go to the apartment after it was searched to retrieve hidden money and a shotgun that police had not originally found.