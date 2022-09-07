August 29
Bailey, Joshua Caleb, 45. Charges by GCSO: Forgery in the first degree, theft by deception, and felony theft by taking.
Crocker, Jr., James Donald, 28, Cartersville. Charge by CPD: Probation violation (O/C possession of methamphetamine/sale of methamphetamine).
Deaton, David Spencer, 52, Fairmount. Charges by CPD: Brake lights and turn signals required, certificate of reg; replacement of lost reg certificate, classes of licenses, drug related objects, marijuana — possess less than 1 oz., possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Defore, Russell Darin, 51. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine.
Holden, Richard Robert, 37, Fairmount. Charge by FPD: Probation violation (O/C false report crime).
King, Patrick Jeffery, 27. Charge by FPD: Failure to appear (O/C driving w/h sus, seatbelt, +).
Newport, Jennifer Marie, 25. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C TBT).
Parker, Arvil Lee Tyler, 25. Charge by GCSO: Battery/simple battery — FVA.
Curtis, Dwight Dwayne, 57, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Theft by taking.
August 30
Adams, Joseph Richard, 49, Chattooga. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C false imprisonment, terro threats, simple battery, CT, burg).
Faircloth, Scott Alexander, 51. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated assault, battery — FVA, and probation violation (O/C burglary).
Guerrero, Jesus, 32. Charge by GCSO: Sale of methamphetamine.
Henderson, Jackie lee, 43. Charges by CPD: Aggravated assault, obstruction/hindering of officer, and probation violation (O/C battery, criminal trespass).
Nichols, Steven Douglas, 53, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Emergency help — interfering w/ call.
Revette, Kirt Wayane, 29. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. driving while license suspended and housed for Calhoun P.D. driving with no license.
Talley, Jessica Lynn, 35. Charges by GCSO: Bond surrender WT#2022400760 and theft by taking.
August 31
Boyd, Jeffery Jacob, 36, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Elrod, Hannah Caitlyn, 29, Menlow. Charge by GCSO: Here for court (O/C shoplifting).
Gossage, III, Joe Thomas, 40. Charges by CPD: Aggravated assault — FVA and simple battery — FVA.
Lewis Dodd, Shivon C, 27, Antioch, Tennessee. Charges by GSP: Distracted driving/use of cell phone, misdemeanor DUI — alcohol, limited driving permits for certain offenders, and maximum limits.
McFarland, Daren William, 38. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated stalking (prebook) and VGCSA (prebook).
Outler, Javion Barnell, 22, Atlanta. Charge by GCSO: Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance — fentanyl.
Rockwood, Patrick Ryan, 31, Peebles, Ohio. Charge by CPD: Public drunkenness.
Stokes, Gage Tyler, 27, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C crmnl damage 2nd degree, poss tools to commit a crime).
Wiggins, III, Lester Lee, 26. Charges by CPD: Obstruction/hindering of officer and theft by shoplifting.
Williams, Shanna Sue, 37. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (O/C possession of meth).
Chamlee, Kenneth Dewayne, 46. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated stalking (x2), burglary in the second degree, criminal damage to property in the second degree (x2), harassing phone calls, and terroristic threats and acts.
September 1
Brown, Sherry Lynn, 56, Plainville. Charges by GSP: Driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
September 2
Bradley, Joshua Andrew Glenn, 32, Attalia, Alabama. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C agg assault, battery — FVA).
Finley, Tyree Tyshun, 38. Charges by GCSO: Cruelty to children in the third degree and terroristic threats and acts.
Mann, Glenn Eugene, 63, Ranger. Charges by GCSO: DUI — driving under the influence of drugs (prebook) and improper stopping on roadway.
September 3
Castillo, Michelle Ann, 40. Charge by FPD: Pedestrian under the influence.
Hobgood, Shawn Derrick, 45. Charges by CPD: Driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, headlights, open container, operation of veh w/out current plate, and tail lights.
Owens, Roderick Tristan, 39. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated assault — FVA, battery — FVA, and cruelty to children in the third degree.
Bailey, Michael Albert, 57. Charges by GSP: Driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
Buck, Darryl Maurice, 56. Charges by GSP: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana — possess less than 1 oz.
Cruz, Wendy, 23. Charge by GSP: Driving without a valid license.
Davis, Angela Kay, 46, Resaca. Charges by CPD: Criminal trespass and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
Dixon, Mercedes Kalise, 33, McDonough. Charge by GSP: Hold for other agency Doraville Police Department.
Weathers, Daryl James, 42. Charge by CPD: Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
September 4
Carnes, William David, 52, White. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor harassing phone calls and nude or sexually explicit electronic transmission.
Henderson, Kathy Joanne, 61. Charge by GCSO: Misdemeanor battery — FVA (first offense).
McDonald, Cassandra Ann, 31. Charge by CPD: Misdemeanor battery — FVA (first offense).
Tucker, Tammy Sue, 48. Charges by GCSO: Theft by taking (x2).
Ventura, Julio Armondo, 40. Charges by CPD: Criminal trespass — FVA, obstruction/hindering of officer, simple assault — FVA (x2), and simple battery — FVA.
Matkarov, Kozimjon Kobiljon, 23, Kissimmee, Florida. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked, maximum limits 95 MPH in a 70, and safety restraint violation.