September 5
Ward, Danny Lee, 28, Rome. Charges by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C simple battery — FVA) and probation violation (O/C DUI).
September 6
Bright, Kenny Dowl, 35, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C false report of a crime).
Day, Amanda Darlene, 38, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Identity fraud.
Garcia, Hector Ochoa, 40. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C DUI, DUI, FTML open container, driving w/o license, no in).
Greene, Bradlee Daniel, 34. Charge by GCSO: Battery.
King, Angelica Madyson, 25. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C CT, T by T).
Pack, Michael Ernest, 40. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (prebook).
Stang, Jerry James, 34, Rossville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
Ware, Brian Keith, 48, LaFayette. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C VGCSA, DRO).
Weimer, Lance Michael, 28, Dalton. Charges by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked (prebook), littering highway (prebook), possession and use of drug related objects (prebook), possession of methamphetamine (prebook), possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute (prebook), and windshields and windshield wipers (prebook).
Welch, Joshua Kyle, 33, Crandall. Charge by DOC: Here for court.
Lowe, Cody Samuel, 30. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. DUI second offense and housed for Calhoun P.D. suspended license.
September 7
Busby, Jamie Lynne, 36. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine (prebook).
Collis, Danny Lamar, 32, Fairmount. Charges by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to yield for emergency vehicle, and headgear and eye protective devices for riders.
Daniel, Hugh Lynn, 55, Centre, Alabama. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine.
Daniel, Randy Hugh, 66, Centre, Ala. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine.
Duinkerkken, Aliss Renee, 45, Resaca. Charges by CPD: Criminal trespass, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, and warrant served.
Gaddis, Christina Michelle, 44, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Hold for DOC will p/u at a later date.
Hunt, Austin Tyler, 28. Charge by GCSO: Hold for other agency Bartow County SO.
Owens, James Christopher, 48. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphtamine.
Sewell, Stephen Douglas, 56, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Forgery in the first degree.
Walker, Montavis Dwan, 30, Atlanta. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear.
Ward, Phillip Dewayne, 31, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
Wheat, Reanna Dawn, 23, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Hold for other agency false imprisonment.
Cochran, Robert Lee, 39, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Theft by shoplifting.
Parris, Brent Allen, 36, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Housed for Calhoun P.D. failure to appear.
September 8
Ashburn, Jeremy Lawrence, 38, Carrolton. Charge by FPD: Housed for Fairmount P.D. probation violation.
Curtis, Brenda Ann, 59. Charge by GCSO: Aggravated battery. Charge by GCSO: Aggravated battery.
Hall, Jacob Allen, 23. Charge by CPD: Theft by shoplifting.
Herron, Marjorie Ann, 59. Charges by GCSO: Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, open container, possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and registration suspended.
McBrayer, Timothy Giles, 43. Charge by CPD: Aggravated stalking.
Rood, Nicholas Lane, 20. Charges by CPD: Simple battery — FVA (x2).
Worthington, Jeffery Alan, 39. Charge by GCSO: Theft by taking.
September 9
Duran, Anthony, 25. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. DUI and housed for Calhoun P.D. failure to maintain lane.
Elliott, Crystal Angelique, 46. Charges by CPD: Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of crime, possession of methamphetamine, criminal damage to property in the second degree, and theft by taking (x3).
Fong, Deby Pass, 64. Charge by GCSO: Terroristic threats (prebook).
Henry, James Edward, 41. Charges by CPD: Possession of drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
McClure, Joshua Brandon, 38, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Sex offender registry violation.
Peevy, Terry Christpher, 34, Long View, Texas. Charges by CPD: Failure to maintain lane, possession of drug related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of a crime, and possession of methamphetamine.
Yoon, Do Young, 28, New Braunfels, Texas. Charges by GSP: Reckless driving, driving on roadways laned for traffic, following too closely, improper lane change, maximum limits, and signals by hand and arm or signal lamps.
September 10
Anderson, Allison Lynn, 32, Fairmount. Charge by FPD: Hold for other agency.
Caito, Julina Marie, 24. Charges by GCSO: Disorderly conduct/harassing calls (prebook) and obstruction or hindering of law enforcement officers (prebook).
Eady, Jr., James Gregory, 33, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C SB).
Holden, Richard Robert, 37, Fairmount. Charges by FPD: Housed for Fairmount P.D. criminal damage to property (prebook), housed for Fairmount P.D. cruelty to children in the third degree (prebook), and housed for Fairmount P.D. simple battery — FVA (x3, prebook).
Jones, Joyce Elaine, 51. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA (Prebook).
McDaniel, Charles Allen, 69. Charge by CPD: Probation violation (O/C simple assault).
Sausville, Jonathan Bryear, 37, Summerville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Silvers, Tina Marie, 54, Fairmount. Charge by FPD: Housed for Fairmount P.D. disorderly house.
September 11
Candler, Jr., Leroy Willis, 31, Urbana, Illinois. Charges by GSP: Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, maximum limits, and possession of marijuana (less 1 oz.).
Joyce, Laura Diane, 39. Charge by CPD: Public drunkenness.
Lockard, Cody Dustin, 31. Charges by CPD: Probation violation (O/C crim damage to property, entering an auto x2, TBT) and theft by shoplifting.
Morales, Rodrigo, 23. Charges by CPD: Battery and giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer.