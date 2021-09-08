Aug. 31
Lewis, Robert Dale, 49. Charge by PRO: Parole violation.
Sept. 2
Broome, Rickey Charles, 41, Ranger. Charge by PRO: Sentenced drug court sanction.
Sept. 3
Liya, Tiruneh Begosew, 26, Kennesaw. Charges by GSP: DUI — driving under the influence of multiple substances, failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer — misdemeanor, no drivers license on person, obstruction/hindering of officer, and speeding (86 MPH in 70 MPH zone).
Stewart, Victoria Bryce, 24, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Tampering with evidence — misdemeanor.
Tollison, Elizabeth Marie, 36, Dallas. Charges by GSP: Drugs in original container, DUI — less safe, possession of controlled substance schedule IV (tramadol), safety belts, and windshields and windshield wipers (spiderweb windshield).
Sept. 4
Wright, Lacorie Deshedrick, 42, Conyers. Charges by MCCD: No medical card (40-1-8(H)(1)) MCCD (prebook) and possession of firearm by convicted felon (prebook).
Best, Karen Melissa, 49, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery.
Sept. 5
Fields, Justin Codie, 26. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. simple battery — FVA (prebook).
McCulloch, Anthony Ross, 31, Atlanta. Charges by GSP: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, license to be carried and exhibited on demand, maximum limits speeding 102 in a 70 MPH zone, and reckless driving.
Valencia-Acevedo, Enrique, 46. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D., no license.
Sept. 6
Carter, Daquain Jakelous, 27, Cartersville. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor) and speeding in excess of maximum limits 88 in a 70.
Turner, Brandon Leroy, 36. Charges by GCSO: Obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers (prebook) and simple assault — FVA (prebook, x2).
Vicente Vicente, Demecio, 43. Charges by CPD: Distracted driving/use of cell phone (prebook), forgery (prebook), and no drivers license (prebook).