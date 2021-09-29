Sept. 19
Daniel, Amber Necole, 32. Charge by CPD: Obstruction/hindering of officer.
Sept. 20
Daniel, Amber Necole, 32. Charge by CPD: Simple battery — FVA.
Dill, Eddie Ray, 48. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. possession of meth (prebook) and probation violation O/C criminal trespass, theft by deception.
Hyde, Justin Tyler, 18, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation. O/C simple battery.
McNeese, James Lamar, 53. Charges by GSP: DUI/drugs/less safe and failure to maintain lane.
Patterson, Christine Phyllis, 45. Charge by CPD: Probation violation. O/C criminal trespass.
West, Cynthia Marie, 53, Cedartown. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant FTA O/C obst, giving false info.
Williams, George Jevard, 45, Hixson, Tennessee. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced.
Sept. 21
Brown, Olena Lenette, 45, Decatur. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. shoplifting (prebook).
McNair, Travis Constateeny, 45, Decatur. Charge by GCSO: Housed for Calhoun P.D. shoplifting (prebook).
Penley, Corey Allen, 34, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Terroristic threats/acts — FVA.
Reynolds, Jonathan Chad, 34, Gainsville. Charge by GCSO: Battery — FVA (prebook).
Shutley, Justin Labron, 33, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation O/C burg 1st aft 6/30/12.
Sept. 22
Belcher, Chad Wesley, 34, Ellijay. Charge by GCSO: Fugitive from justice (prebook).
Inman, William Arthur, 35, Plainville. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. false imprisonment — FVA (prebook) and housed for Calhoun P.D. simple battery — FVA (prebook).
Martin, Phillip Wayne, 34, Liberty, South Carolina. Charge by GSP: Fugitive from justice (prebook).
Pennington, Travis Taylor, 41, Ranger. Charges by GCSO: Failure to appear — misdemeanor OC no license, no tail lights and possession of methamphetamine (prebook).
Tobias, Jacob Nicholas, 37. Charges by CPD: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, housed for Calhoun P.D. failure to maintain lane, and housed for Calhoun P.D. open container.
Sept. 23
Martin, Tammy Marie, 45, Jasper. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated assault, battery, criminal damage to property in the first degree, and simple battery.
O’Neal, Robin Nicole, 42. Charge by GCSO: Contempt of superior court for fingerprintable charge — misdemeanor.
Sept. 24
Clubbs, Tammy Van Bertha, 51. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation. O/C battery x2, criminal trespass.
Cochran, Corey Madsen, 25, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant. O/C affray, PUI, terr. threats.
Evans, Freddie Jr., 54. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant FTA O/C sex offender registry violation.
Frasure, Barbara Elizibeth, 41. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced juvenile court 48 hours.
Hall, Billy Eugene, 57. Charges by CPD: Probation violation. O/C terroristic threats and theft by shoplifting.
Jerabek, Nacoochee Rae, 38. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced 48 hours.
Owens, James Christopher, 48, Dalton. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. poss of meth (prebook).
Kisselburg, Karen Ann, 46. Charge by CPD: Theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
Sept. 25
Goodman, Alexx Neil, 32, Chatsworth. Charges by GCSO: Disorderly conduct prebook and simple assault — FVA prebook.
Nesbitt, Grant Leon, 43. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant FTA. O/C terroristic threats, haras phone calls.
Rogers, Brittany Renee, 21, Cleveland. Charges by GSP: Driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol/less safe, and no proof of insurance.
Tarte, Diane Mae, 37. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA.
House, Anthony Lee, 53, Jasper. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA.
Martens, John Rule Jr., 41, Rome. Charge by GSP: License required; surrender of prior licenses.
Sept. 26
Hamrick, Sheila Darlene, 58, Fairmount. Charge by FPD: Terroristic threats and acts (prebook).
Key, Sarah Mae, 25. Charges by GCSO: Disorderly conduct (prebook) and willful obstruction of law enforcement (prebook).