September 18
Miller, Andrew Allen, 36, Rome. Charge by CPD: Hold for other agency.
September 19
Angel, Jason Lee, 39, Canton. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C agg assault, convicted felon poss of firearm).
Cagle, Jennifer Lynne, 36, Oakman. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass, obstruction/hindering of officer (x2), and terroristic threats and acts.
Coker, Wilson Bob, 58. Charge by GCSO: Stalking.
Crowson, Taylor Anne, 31. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss. of methamphetamine).
Henry, Terry Darlene, 42. Charge by GCSO: Here for court.
Johnson, Jeremiah Lee, 40. Charge by CPD: Probation violation (O/C misc fraud, poss of methamphetamine, forgery).
Montgomery, Mack Henry, 75. Charge by CPD: Public indecency.
Parker, Timothy Lee, 49. Charge by FPD: Criminal trespass.
Thomas, Ashley Lee, 29, Chatsworth. Charge by FPD: Probation violation (O/C no ins, disorderly conduct).
September 20
Bramlett, Steven, 43. Charge by GCSO: False statements.
Brito, Jovany, 21. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C theft).
Clark, Jr., Monte Paul, 34. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated assault and probation violation (O/C agg assault, poss of firearm, commission of a crime, CT).
Ford, Cory Dale, 31, Ranger. Charges by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C VGCSA) and probation violation (O/C criminal damage second degree, battery — FVA, simple battery).
Harris, Jimmie Lebron, 30, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Charge by GCSO: Serving sentence 2018110603,605,606 (CHG: poss of meth w/ intent, poss f/a conv).
Isep Chaanchavac, Juan Jos, 28. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. terroristic threats LEO (prebook) and housed for Calhoun P.D. obstruction (prebook).
Reynolds, Jake Lamar, 22. Charge by DOC: Here for court (CHG: probation O/C statutory rape).
September 21
Brown, Emily Sophia, 23. Charges by CPD: Burglary in the first degree and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Carney, Kenneth Ray, 42, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Battery — FVA and probation violation (O/C trafficking meth).
Coleman, Floyd Butler, 22, Union City. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding 90/70.
Duncan, Stacia Renee, 27, Fairmount. Charges by GCSO: Battery (x2) and criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Farrow, Wynne Radford, 59. Charge by CPD: Hold for other agency — Glynn County (agg assault).
Fowler, Jyesica Leigh, 32. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C terroristic threats and acts).
Isep Chachavac, Rudy, 24. Charges by CPD: Terroristic threats and acts and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (x2).
Rivera, Jasper Lee, 31. Charges by CPD: Burglary in the first degree and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
West, David Patrick, 53, Rome. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. bench warrant.
Hodge, Charles Dixon, 48. Charges by GCSO: Buying, selling, receiving, concealing, using possession, DUI/alcohol/less safe, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at a stop sign, no insurance, reckless driving, registration and license requirements; penalties, too fast for conditions, and use of safety belts in passenger vehicle.
September 22
Antunez, Steven Ezequiel Almondov, 25. Charges by GCSO: Battery — FVA, cruelty to children in the third degree, driving while license suspended or revoked, and failure to appear (O/C lighted headlights suspended license).
Blue, Justin Alexander, 25, Dalton. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. failure to appear (O/C shoplifting, criminal trespass).
Coombe, Rachel Alise, 36. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA.
Zabinski, Robert Joseph, 49. Charge by CPD: Failure to appear (O/C poss of meth, theft by shoplifting).
September 23
Childers, Jeremy Med, 41, Plainville. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. battery (prebook), housed for Calhoun P.D. interfering with 911 call (prebook), and housed for Calhoun P.D. public intoxication (prebook).
Dixon, Jordan Edward Bryce, 23. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. public affray (prebook).
Gray, Anthony Ray, 40. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. public affray (prebook).
Hammerschmidt, Priscilla Ann, 34, Milledgeville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss of meth, poss of marijuana).
September 24
Bagwell, Patricia Denese, 45. Charge by CPD: Duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.
Brown, Raeshawn Malik, 26, Stone Mountain. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. warrant service.
Griffin, Jeremy Martin, 45, Ranger. Charges by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C giving false name) and bench warrant (O/C sell of meth).
Chupp, Meghan Brooke, 32, Pell City, Alabama. Charges by GCSO: Driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
Perez, Rubia Diaz, 27, Atlanta. Charges by GSP: Driving without a valid license and maximum limits 91/70.
Young, Eric Quincy, 32, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Miscellaneous hold for Pickens County.
Stone, Chandra Renee, 47, Silver Creek. Charges by GSP: Driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
Stone, Kenneth Donald, 68, Silver Creek. Charges by GSP: Driving under the influence of alcohol and open container.
September 25
Duran, Anthony, 25. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass.
Oshields, Nathaniel James, 45. Charges by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine (prebook) and tail lights (prebook).
Reynoso-Tercero, Juan Domingo, 21, Chattanooga, Tenn. Charges by GCSO: Driving with no license (prebook) and speeding (prebook).
Whitener, Randall Woody, 60. Charges by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C DUI, DSL) and probation violation (O/C battery).