September 12
Bailey, Michael Albert, 57. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C reckless driving).
Brooks, Kenneth Howard, 34, Resaca. Charges by CPD: Misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked (prebook), misdemeanor failure to appear for fingerprintable charge, tail lights (prebook), and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
Junkins, Justin James, 32, Ranger. Charges by GCSO: Disorderly conduct (prebook), public drunkenness, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
Massingill, Michael Ryan, 31, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C DWLS).
September 13
Bryant, Samantha Rose, 26, Taylorsville. Charge by GCSO: When a person is party to a crime.
Leonard, Michael Anthony, 35, Jasper. Charges by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked, reckless driving, use of license plate to misrepresent identity of vehicle, and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Smith, Stanley Maurice, 41, Stonecrest. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (O/C poss w/ intent to dist).
Benson, Jr., James Edward, 36, Resaca. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. safety belts and housed for Calhoun P.D. suspended license.
September 14
Garner, Johnathan Blake, 25, Cave Spring. Charge by GCSO: Theft by conversion.
Hamilton, Christopher Allen, 30, Rome. Charges by GCSO: Burglary and theft by taking.
Pacheco, Edwin Abraham, 24. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. criminal trespass (prebook).
Patterson, Cassandra Jean, 44, Chatsworth. Charge by CPD: Possession of meth.
Potts, Jessica Lee, 42, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C possession of meth).
Smith, Andrew David Tyler, 29, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C simple battery — FVA).
Talley, Ronald William, 36. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C theft by taking).
Beason, Kenneth Hall, 84, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Hit and run.
Whitener, Tammy Kaye, 48. Charge by GCSO: Criminal trespass.
September 15
Bohannon, Ronald Grady, 57. Charge by GCSO: Here for court.
Calderon-Chacon, Soledad Beatriz, 42. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced 2019164370-72,83,85,86,89,92 (O/C agg driving x3, hit & run, sim bat).
Cummings, Robbie Lee, 36. Charge by GCSO: Poss of controlled substance (prebook).
Green, Jason Kyle, 37, Tunnel Hill. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C failure to register).
Leming, Francis Marie, 37, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C conceal death of another).
Vaughn, Gavin Lydell, 25, Cartersville. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. failure to appear (O/C shoplifting).
September 16
Bradley, Jr., Jonathan Keith, 22. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass.
Dubois, Travis Duane, 40. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C terr threats, terr, battery, +).
Ellison, Jessie Fain, 47, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C DC, PO, OBST).
Foster, Rico Terrance, 47. Charge by CPD: Battery — FVA.
Helms, Savannah Sueanna, 26, Rome. Charges by GSP: Marijuana — possess less than 1 oz. (prebook), possession and use of drug related objects (prebook), and possession of methamphetamine (prebook).
Parker, Jennifer Leigh, 54, Resaca. Charges by CPD: Possession and use of drug related objects (x2, prebook), possession of methamphetamine, and theft by shoplifting.
Slaton, Russell Pershing, 29, Araron. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C theft by taking).
Bradley, Jonathan Keith, 44, Dalton. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass (prebook).
Davis, Angela Kay, 46, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass (x3), misuse of UPC label (x3), and theft by shoplifting (x3).
Dupree, Ranesha Shantay, 37, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Hit and run.
Hanson, Madison Michelle, 19, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: DUI — driving under the influence of drugs, improper license class, improper tail light, and marijuana — possess less than 1 oz.
McCoy, Kathleen Maria, 63. Charge by GSP: DUI — alcohol.
Perry, Camden Clay, 17. Charge by GCSO: Reckless driving.
September 17
Barnett, Anikka Le’Nay, 33, Gibsonton, Florida. Charge by CPD: Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
Christian, Cathy Michelle, 48, Eaton. Charges by GSP: Driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, open container, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Johnson, William Thomas, 30, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Felony theft by taking (x2) and misdemeanor theft by taking (x4).
Ramsey, Phillip William, 43, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Hold for other agency.
Shuler, Jeremy Lee, 43. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. simple battery — FVA.
Morris, Kelley Crawley, 18. Charges by GSP: Driving on roadways laned for traffic and misdemeanor DUI — alcohol.
September 18
Adams, David Richard, 44. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss of meth).
Bunton, David Nathan, 39. Charge by CPD: Probation violation (O/C SA,CT).
Cervantes, Jose Juan, 25, Loma Linda, California. Charge by CPD: Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Harvill, Carliea Ruth, 30, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.