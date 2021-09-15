Sept. 7
Griffin, Gerold Gunner, 52, Rome. Charge by CPD: Hold for Floyd.
Lay, Stephen Kyle, 33. Charge by GCSO: Hold for Walker County.
Menefee, Tracy Lynette, 49. Charge by GCSO: Failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements provided.
Robbins, Benjamin Edward, 37, Cedartown. Charges by GCSO: Bench warrant and failure to appear for fingerprintable charge — felony.
Spencer, Devin Marquise, 25. Charges by CPD: Criminal damage to property in the second degree — FVA, criminal trespass — FVA, housed for Calhoun P.D. no license, housed for Calhoun P.D. speeding, obstructing/hindering emergency call, and simple assault — FVA.
Welch, Mark Wayne, 50, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Aggravated assault (pre-booked).
Sept. 8
Harris, Darren Davion, 35, Cartersville. Charges by CPD: Giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer, improper left or right turn, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, and suspended license.
Nguyen, Thu Xuan, 51. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. simple battery — FVA (prebook).
Sept. 9
Castro, John Girver, 35. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Edgar, Madison Rose Mary, 24. Charge by CPD: Bench warrant UGCSA, DUI, weaving.
Gallman, Andrew Christopher, 19. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced o/c: false imprisonment and statutory rape.
Hall, Jason Allen, 42, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Child support purge $2700.
Miller, Ted L, 52, Fairmount. Charge by GCSO: Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor (prebook).
Russell, Terry Lee, 34, Fairmount. Charge by GCSO: Aggravated assault, battery, kidnapping, probation violation.
Sept. 11
Brantley, Ja’Quann Jason, 31, Buford. Charges by CPD: Criminal trespass (x2, pre book), obstruction of an officer (x3, pre book), obstruction of officers (pre book), simple assault (pre book), and simple battery (pre book).
Bunton, David Nathan, 38. Charge by CPD: Simple assault.
Sept. 12
Chittom, David Lee, 34, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Hold for other agency.
Dutton, Donna Pauline, 53. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Fowler, Thomas Lynn, 60, Ranger. Charges by GSP: Driving on roadways laned for traffic; FTML (x3), DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer — misdemeanor, license required; surrender of prior licenses, maximum limits 72 MPH in a 55 zone, and reckless driving.
Rodriguez-Raya, Manuel, 53. Charges by CPD: Child molestation; aggravated and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
Vick, Perry Lee, 58. Charges by GCSO: Crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, loitering or prowling, and possession of methamphetamine.
Caraway, Ethan Gene, 28. Charges by GCSO: Disorderly conduct/harassing calls and theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
Mattfield, Patrick W, 52. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. (PUI).