September 26
Arnold, Larrell Philyon, 48, Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Charges by GSP: Affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of windows, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI — driving under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain lane, and marijuana — possess less than 1 oz.
Carter, Brittany Renee, 30. Charge by CPD: Simple battery (prebook).
Dailey, James Edward, 19. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. bench warrant (O/C FTML, no lic).
Martin, Randall James, 33. Charge by CPD: Simple battery (prebook).
Michaels, Misty Marie, 43, Dalton. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. bench warrant.
Nicholson, Nathaniel Dean, 44. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C agg. ass. TT).
Pass, James Danyl, 40. Charges by CPD: Criminal trespass — FVA (prebook) and simple assault — FVA (prebook).
Hollamon, Madison Gale, 18, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Terroristic threats and acts.
September 27
Bland, Mark Anthony, 55, Dallas. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended (prebook), giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer (prebook), maximum limits 99 in 70 (prebook), open container (prebook), and windshields and windshield wipers (prebook).
Cross, Jennifer Lynn, 52. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C injury by vehicle, poss dep stim).
Medlin, Tommy Michael, 56. Charges by GCSO: DUI/.08 grams, no drivers license on person, obscured tag, possession of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, and windshields and windshield wipers.
September 28
Corvi, Brandy Shae, 34. Charge by GCSO: Possession of meth (prebook).
Gay, Daniel Earl, 49, Rebecca. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C burglary).
Jordon, Brandon Heath, 43. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. hands free (prebook), housed for Calhoun P.D. poss. meth (prebook), and housed for Calhoun P.D. seatbelt (prebook).
Neal, II, Philip Manning, 39. Charge by GCSO: Criminal trespass — FVA.
Ralston, Robert Lin, 39, Miami, Florida. Charges by GCSO: Improper lane change, reckless driving, and emergency lane.
Richards, John Robert, 50. Charges by GSP: Criminal trespass and simple battery — FVA.
Weaver, William Alan, 42, Cartersville. Charges by GCSO: Requiring/permitting unlawful operation of vehicle and theft by shoplifting.
September 29
Adams, Callie Danielle, 47. Charge by GCSO: Owning, operating or conducting a chop shop.
Coyyah, Rogelio, 31, Tampa, Fla. Charge by GSP: Driving without a valid license.
Franklin, Durand Dominic, 49, Fairburn. Charge by CPD: Felony forgery in the third degree.
House, Kerri Ann, 46, Fairmount. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. bench warrant (O/C shoplifting).
Kinsey, James Albert, 35, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Criminal damage to property in the second degree, cruelty to children in the first degree — FVA, cruelty to children in the third degree, and simple battery — FVA (x2).
Miller, Devan Deontec, 33. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced 2018160401-404,406,1745 (CHG: agg aslt x4, cr dam 2nd, obst, CTC 3rd).
Bennett, Jonathan Mitchall, 34. Charge by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked.
Williams, Brody Caleb, 27. Charge by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked.
September 30
Brown, Jr., Conston, 35, Marietta. Charges by GSP: Crossing median in divided highway, driver must apply for a new license within 60 days, fleeing or attempting to elude, obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers, reckless driving, window glazing violation tinted windows, and maximum limits 131/70.
Forsyth, Kayla Dawn, 32. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C TBT, driving w/o lic susp., revoked registration).
Peavy, Paul Blake, 41, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C DWLS/failure to yield).
Thompson, Destiny Cheyenne, 19, Chatsworth. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. failure to appear (O/C no license).
October 1
Black, Cutter Brody Alexander, 23. Charges by GSP: Driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits 70/55, and use of safety belts in passenger vehicle.
Carroll, David Dewayne, 44. Charges by GCSO: Marijuana — possess less than 1 oz., maximum limits 71 in a 55 zone, possession and use of drug related objects, and possession of methamphetamine.
Dariel, Hernandez Robles, 25, Murfreesboro, Tenn. Charges by GCSO: Driving under the influence, license required, open container, and tail lights.
Lino-Ramirez, Bairon Josue, 27. Charges by CPD: Aggravated child molestation (x2) and sodomy (x2).
Valerio-Bernaldez, Santos Ernesto, 30. Charge by CPD: Child molestation.
October 2
Adams, Jr., Jack Long, 54. Charges by GCSO: Owning, operating, or conducting a chop shop (x2).
Prime, Jettris Frances, 35. Charge by CPD: Hold for Dekalb.