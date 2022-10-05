handcuffs FOPD arrests

September 26

Arnold, Larrell Philyon, 48, Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Charges by GSP: Affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of windows, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI — driving under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain lane, and marijuana — possess less than 1 oz.

