October 17
Chaney, Kerry Lashawn, 48. Charge by CPD: Theft by shoplifting.
Kelley, Rodney Lamar, 52, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked.
Reeves, Gari Blake, 33, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Simpson, Dakota Devar, 36. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss dep stim drugs).
Davis, Aaron Matthew, 18. Charges by GCSO: DUI — drugs and marijuana — possess less than 1 oz.
Pullum, Jamien Devar, 36. Charge by GCSO: Failure to register as sex offender.
October 18
Bentley, Frederick Sherman, 47, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Possession and use of drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
Fields, Justin Codie, 28. Charges by CPD: Pedestrian must walk on sidewalk if provided, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation (O/C SB — FVA), and probation violation (O/C shoplifting).
Franklin, Jesse Dewayne, 56. Charges by CPD: Terroristic threats and acts, battery — FVA, housed for Calhoun P.D. aggravated stalking — FVA (prebook), obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call, and theft by taking.
Haney, Holbert Sutphin, 38, Summerville. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C entering auto).
Norman, Bobby, 30, Chicago, Illinois. Charges by GSP: Commercial vehicle hours of service violation, distracted driving/use of cell phone, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Smith, Robert Blake, 24, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced 2021335461, 2021335462 (O/C false imp, sex battery).
Bodrick, Amar Diablo, 41. Charges by CPD: Misdemeanor battery — FVA (1st offense) and failure to appear (O/C sus tag, sus license).
Folsom, Lacee Jo Dylan, 31. Charges by CPD: Misdemeanor battery — FVA (1st offense) and criminal trespass — FVA.
Roberts, Shantika Jalonda, 30. Charge by CPD: Criminal damage to property in the second degree.
October 19
Calderon-Chacon, Soledad Beatriz, 42. Charge by GCSO: Here for court.
Freeman, Sonya Lashell, 37, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked and maximum limits 90 in a 70.
Moon, Abby Ana, 29, Shannon. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. bench warrant.
Mulroy, James Paul, 43, Cartersville. Charge by GCSO: Theft by shoplifting.
Rutledge, Bronwyn Deryl, 63. Charges by GCSO: Financial transaction card theft and theft of lost/mislaid property.
Sanford, Monty Lamar Allen, 49, Cohutta. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C agg assault, battery — FVA).
Williams, Justin Chase, 25. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C burglary in the first degree).
Witcher, Alexander Lee, 37. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (prebook).
Womack, Coy Randall, 30, Trion. Charge by GCSO: Here for court (O/C identity fraud).
October 20
Arcurio, Brittany Dawn, 35. Charges by GCSO: Giving false name and possession of methamphetamine.
Boggs, Debbie Marie, 38. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced (O/C contempt of juvenile court).
Brito-Alfaro, Adrian Enrique, 23. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced.
Harris, Sammy Don, 72. Charge by GCSO: Housed for Calhoun P.D. probation violation (O/C marijuana).
Kruse, Anthony Carl, 21. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. aggravated assault, housed for Calhoun P.D. battery — FVA, housed for Calhoun P.D. cruelty to children in the third degree — FVA, housed for Calhoun P.D. false imprisonment — FVA, and housed for Calhoun P.D. terroristic threats/acts — FVA.
McDaniel, Leon Wayne, 60, Fairmount. Charge by GCSO: Hold for other agency — Bartow County SO.
Perez-Escobar, Edelmar, 40, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Sexual battery.
Ricker, Dixie Barbara Lee, 30, Sugar Valley. Charge by GCSO: Housed for Calhoun P.D. probation violation (O/C shoplifting).
October 21
Flowers, Billy Daniel, 33, Canton. Charge by FPD: Probation violation.
Green, Michael Allan, 45, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced to 48 hours county jail.
Spence, Michael Douglas, 47. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated assault — FVA, battery — FVA (first offense), and cruelty to children in the third degree (x3).
Hester, Jermaine Lemel, 32, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Violate family violence order.
October 22
Moore, Letia Michelle, 33. Charges by CPD: Schedule IV, traffic in cocaine, illegal drugs, or marijuana; penalties, drugs to be kept in original container, giving false name or address to law enforcement officer, and possession and use of drug related objects.
Nealey, Christopher Deshawn, 23, Conyers. Charges by CPD: Giving false name or address to law enforcement officer and theft by shoplifting.
Perez, Daniel Mynor, 38. Charges by CPD: Aggravated assault, simple assault, and simple battery — FVA (x2).
Robers, Austin Lee, 24. Charges by CPD: Improper lane change and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Sontay-Velasquez, Jose Armando, 27, Colombus. Charge by CPD: Probation violation.
Trejo-Cruz, Kristi Loueinda, 41, Emerson. Charges by CPD: Possession of methamphetamine, drugs to be kept in original container, possession and use of drug related objects, and Schedule IV.
Valdez, Jocelin Giselle, 23. Charges by CPD: Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and required position and methods of turning at intersections.
October 23
Biddix, Treena Laveece, 53, Fairmount. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. hindering apprehension (16-10-50) and housed for Calhoun P.D. possession of methamphetamine.
Herrera, Bayron Randalfo, 44. Charge by GCSO: Misdemeanor battery — FVA (first offense).
Mashburn, Charles William, 51, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
McBurnett, George Shane, 47. Charges by CPD: Simple battery — FVA and felony theft by taking.
McClure, Jonathan Devon, 30. Charges by GCSO: Entering auto and theft by taking.
Nations, Wesley Leshone, 41. Charges by CPD: Criminal trespass — FVA, public drunkenness, and simple battery — FVA.
Razo, Jacob Alan, 27. Charges by CPD: Bench warrant (O/C VGCSA), bench warrant, criminal trespass — FVA, probation violation (O/C VGCSA), and simple battery — FVA.
Turner, Heather Elizabeth, 34. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery.
Hunter, Joseph Lamar, 18, Plainville. Charges by GSP: DUI — driving under the influence of drugs, marijuana — possess less than 1 oz., operation of vehicle without current plate, and safety belts.