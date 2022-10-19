October 10
Adams, Jr., Larry Allen, 36, Charleston, West Virginia. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery.
Duke, Scott Max, 51. Charges by CPD: Criminal trespass and simple battery.
Dunn, Roy Dewayne, 40, Ellijay. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C misc fraud).
Harris, Kristy Lynn, 37, Fairmount. Charge by GCSO: Theft by taking.
Lewis, Caitlin Elaine, 24, Resaca. Charge by CPD: Simple battery (prebook).
Nix, Kathryn Elizabeth, 30, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss methamphetamine, poss of marijuana).
Rollins, Paul Douglas, 56, Fairmount. Charges by GCSO: Marijuana — possess less than 1 oz. (prebook) and possession and use of drug related objects (prebook).
Siffles, Diane Karen, 33, LaFayette. Charge by GCSO: Misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
Smith, Jacob Thomas, 25, Rome. Charges by GCSO: Driving while license suspended/revoked and hit and run.
Stevenson, Katie Lynn, 27. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. probation violation (O/C failed to report).
Watkins, Andrew Charles, 34, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: FTA.
Weldon, Danny Dewayne, 44. Charges by CPD: Public drunkenness and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
October 11
Bridges, Jefferson David, 24, Russellville, Tennessee. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C entering vehicle theft bring).
Grayson, Jeremy Lebron, 35, Chattanooga, Tenn. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C VGCSA).
Grizzle, Bradley Lee, 50, Ranger. Charges by GCSO: Loitering or prowling, criminal trespass, and peeping toms.
Walker, Jasmine Monique, 29, Rome. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. failure to appear.
Tucker, Jr., Antoine Duane, 33, Saint Louis, Missouri. Charges by GSP: Possession of methamphetamine, DUI — less safe, and failure to stop for stop signs.
October 12Buller, Michael Ian, 49, Ewing, Virginia. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced.
Cox, Karen Estelle, 22. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
Gregory, Jacob Elbert, 25. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C TBS).
Grizzle, Nicolas Lynn, 22, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Grooms, Cody Austin, 25. Charges by GCSO: Giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer (prebook), possession and use of drug related objects (prebook), possession of methamphetamine (prebook), probation violation (x2), and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (prebook).
Hull, Michael Arlton, 47, Ranger. Charges by FPD: Obstruction/hindering of officer and simple battery — FVA.
Johnson, Jarius Jajuan, 26, Lindale. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Shiflett, Stephanie Lynn, 42, Fairmount. Charge by GCSO: Hold for other agency housed for Tattnall County SO.
Skidmore, Austin Cole, 37. Charge by GCSO: Terroristic threats and acts.
Yachikov, Michael, 58. Charge by CPD: Giving false name.
October 13
Adams, Jr., Jack Long, 54. Charges by GCSO: Forgery in the first degree, owning, operating, or conducting a chop shop, theft by deception (x2), and theft by receiving stolen property.
Bradshaw, Amanda Lee, 41. Charge by CPD: Disorderly conduct.
Jones, Leslie Diane, 45, Rydal. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked, entering an auto or other moto vehicle with intent of felony, misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, motor vehicle theft, obstruction, and misdemeanor obstruction of officers.
Sullivan, Megan Gracen Nicole, 18. Charge by CPD: Battery and disorderly conduct.
Trevino, Paul Alexander, 39, Rome. Charges by CPD: Bench warrant (x2).
Wall, Michael Wayne, 47. Charges by CPD: Misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of methamphetamine.
October 14
Andrews, Tracie Autumn, 44. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass and reckless conduct.
Cunningham, Lakeisha, 37. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. failure to appear (O/C hands free, no lic).
Graham, Brandon Ashley, 44. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss dep stim cntrf drugs, poss of meth, littering).
Kitts, Kaila Daniel, 28, Cohutta. Charge by GCSO: Battery (prebook).
Knowles, Larry, 57, Fairmount. Charges by GCSO: Financial transaction card fraud (x6), ID theft, sex offender registry violation, and transaction card theft.
McFarland, Daren William, 38. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated stalking and marijuana — possess less than oz.
Peterman, Candy Renee, 50, Ranger. Charges by GCSO: Battery (prebook) and battery — FVA (prebook).
Prades, John Soms, 51. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA.
Sund, Billy Joe, 41, Rydal. Charge by GCSO: Obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call (prebook).
Johnson, Anna Elizabeth, 34. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor DUI — alcohol and no proof of insurance.
October 15
Adams, Melissa Jean, 46. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss of meth).
Butler, Larry Wade, 53. Charge by CPD: Theft by taking.
Charles, Justin Lee, 28. Charge by GCSO: Here for court (O/C marijuana less than oz., trafficking meth, drug related objects).
Wilkey, Eric Maurice, 58. Charges by CPD: Probation violation (O/C poss of meth) and probation violation (O/C suspended license).
Moore, Ethan Douglas, 20, Sandy Springs. Charges by FPD: Housed for Fairmount P.D. driving on suspended license and housed for Fairmount P.D. following too closely.
Robinson, Marcus Kelly, 24, Cartersville. Charge by CPD: Hold for other agency.
October 16
Myers, Donna Pauline, 42. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss of meth).
Wilkins, Joan Marie, 53, Talking Rock. Charge by PICK: Probation violation (O/C poss of meth, poss/use of drug obj).
Carias-Vela, Elmar Daniel, 18, Rome. Charges by GSP: Maximum limits 83/55 and racing on highways or streets.
Garcia, Samuel Lorenso, 22. Charges by GSP: Driving without license on person, racing on highways or streets, and speeding 83/55.
Ortiz-Zamudio, Eric, 18, Rome. Charges by GCSO: Maximum limits 83/55 and racing on highways or streets.
Stephenson, Calvin Carter, 18, Tunnel Hill. Charges by GSP: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, maximum limits (72 in 55), and possession of alcohol under age of 21.