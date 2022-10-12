September 30
Forsyth, Kayla Dawn, 32. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C TBT, driving w/o lic susp., revoked registration).
Peavy, Paul Blake, 41, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C DWLS/failure to yield).
Thompson, Destiny Cheyenne, 19, Chatsworth. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. failure to appear (O/C no license).
October 1
Black, Cutter Brody Alexander, 23. Charges by GSP: Driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits 70/55, and use of safety belts in passenger vehicle.
Carroll, David Dewayne, 44. Charges by GCSO: Marijuana — possess less than 1 oz., maximum limits 71 in a 55 zone, possession and use of drug related objects, and possession of methamphetamine.
Dariel, Hernandez Robles, 25, Murfreesboro, Tenn. Charges by GCSO: Driving under the influence, license required, open container, and tail lights.
Lino-Ramirez, Bairon Josue, 27. Charges by CPD: Aggravated child molestation (x2) and sodomy (x2).
Valerio-Bernaldez, Santos Ernesto, 30. Charge by CPD: Child molestation.
October 2
Adams, Jr., Jack Long, 54. Charges by GCSO: Owning, operating, or conducting a chop shop (x2).
Prime, Jettris Frances, 35. Charge by CPD: Hold for Dekalb.
October 3
Alexander, Edan Marshall, 45, Ellijay. Charge by GCSO: Forgery in the third degree.
Cummings, Robbie Lee, 36. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C fleeing).
Fisher, Cartavius Rashad, 30, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Charges by GCSO: Bench warrant FTA (O/C bail jump) and bench warrant (O/C speeding, poss of open container).
Mann, Kalel Amaron, 23. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C obstruction of an officer).
Mosltella-Ellan, Tanesha Demetria, 33, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C speeding, no drivers license).
Warren, Justin Matthew, 29, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear.
West, Brady Dichelle, 44, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss of meth, poss of drug related objects).
Davis, William Matthew, 49. Charges by GCSO: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, failure to yield to authorized emergency vehicle, and stop signs and yield signs.
Dubose, James Franklin, 51. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. public drunkenness.
October 4
Baer, Derrick James, 29, Valley, Alabama. Charges by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge, criminal damage to property in the second degree, and theft by taking.
Harris, Christopher Michael, 46, Ranger. Charges by GCSO: Criminal attempt to commit theft, criminal trespass, and possession of tools for commission of a crime.
McCoy, David Lee, 34. Charge by GCSO: Criminal trespass.
Williamson, Tracy Evetta, 57. Charge by CPD: Probation violation.
October 5
Hampton, Brian Ladon, 45, Summerville. Charges by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Jones, Cody Edward, 29. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA.
Rogers, Denise Raenelle, 37. Charge by GCSO: Giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
Starkey, Gregory Shane, 52. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss of meth, DUI).
Presley, Daniel Wayne, 48, Ellijay. Charge by FPD: Housed for Fairmount P.D. failure to appear.
Solorzano, Leslie Eneida, 20, Chatsworth. Charges by GCSO: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol and open container.
October 6
Bishop, Terrance McWallace, 46, Fort Oglethorpe. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced (10 days).
Edwards, Daniel Heath, 35. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss meth, poss/use drug rel object).
Hudspeth, Kimberly Ann, 52. Charge by GCSO: Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (prebook).
Morrow, Carlos Thomas, 30, Cleveland, Tennessee. Charge by GCSO: Housed for Calhoun P.D. probation violation (O/C dis conduct).
Summers, Kandi Lynn, 48, Soddy-Daisy, Tenn. Charges by GCSO: Burglary in the second degree (x5), criminal trespass (x3), possession of tools for commission of a crime (x5), and removing or affixing license plate w/ intent to conceal (x3).
October 7
Carter, Jessica Gaines, 41, Rome. Charges by GCSO: Criminal receipt of goods or services fraudulently obtained, financial transaction card fraud, identity fraud, and theft by deception.
Davis, Amber Michelle, 31. Charges by GCSO: Possession of drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
Flanenco, Jr., Ricardo Daniel, 22. Charges by GCSO: Driving without a valid license (prebook) and failure to yield (prebook).
Hale, Amber Nicole, 37. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced order of contempt of juvenile court.
Hawkins, Albert Craig, 57. Charge by GCSO: Here for court 2021310800,34,35,55,56,657 (O/C sale of meth, poss of cocaine, sale of controlled substance).
Holmes, Emylee Gennett, 25. Charge by GCSO: Housed for Calhoun P.D. probation violation (O/C shoplifting).
Lowman, Daniel Bradford, 38, Ellijay. Charges by GCSO: Giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Massey, Anthony Brian, 44, Rising Fawn. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Mathis, Summer Doyle, 42, Rome. Charges by CPD: DUI less safe, following too closely, and obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers.
Mulkey, Donald Edward, 34, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Order of contempt of juvenile court.
Sevilla Pavon, Ulices Dejesus, 52, Rome. Charges by GCSO: Battery and simple battery.
Silvers, Lakeisha Leanne, 34, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C COV).
October 8
Brockman, Sebyn Nicole, 25, Martian, Tenn. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. DUI.
Brown, Stetson Labron, 39. Charge by GCSO: Criminal trespass — FVA.
Burns, Dennis Wayne, 37. Charges by GCSO: Felony burglary in the first degree, felony burglary in the second degree, criminal attempt to commit a felony, criminal damage to property in the second degree, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, marijuana — possess less than 1 oz., and felony unauthorized possession of prohibited item by inmate.
Buttery, Martin Westly, 36. Charge by CPD: Possession of meth.
Hendrix, Mark Anthony, 35, Plainville. Charges by CPD: Driving veh when registration susp/rev, driving while license suspended or revoked, and purchase/possess/control methamphetamine.
Hernandez, Diego Anibal, 30, Dalton. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. driving while license suspended, housed for Calhoun P.D. DUI drugs, housed for Calhoun P.D. giving false name, housed for Calhoun P.D. marijuana less than 1 oz., housed for Calhoun P.D. no brake lights or working signals, housed for Calhoun P.D. tag light, and housed for Calhoun P.D. window tint.
Mejia de Rios, Mario Ramon, 22, Marietta. Charges by GCSO: Driving on roadways laned for traffic, misdemeanor DUI — alcohol (prebook), improper lane change (prebook), and reckless driving (prebook).
Potter, Leigh Ann, 34, Plainville. Charges by CPD: Purchase/possess/control of meth and safety belts.
Silvers, Alex Shane, 34, Resaca. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. no insurance (prebook), housed for Calhoun P.D. driving on suspended licenses (prebook), housed for Calhoun P.D. driving with suspended tag (prebook), and probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
Alfredo, Noe, 17. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. possession of alcohol by minor.
Antonio, Jose, 18. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. possession of alcohol by minor.
Lara, Jose Paredes, 39. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. furnish alcohol to person under 21.
October 9
Tumlin, Jody Vanessa, 38. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery (prebook).
Huggins, William Darrell, 62, Madisonville, Tenn. Charge by GSP: Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and following too closely.
Winemiller, Bradley Dean, 52, Kentucky, Kentucky. Charges by FPD: Housed for Fairmount P.D. driving without a valid license and housed for Calhoun P.D. tags, registration, and license required.