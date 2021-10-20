Sept. 20
Bell, Kimberly Dawn, 30. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine.
Oct. 10
Garcia, Rene Antonio, 34. Charges by CPD: Loitering or prowling, obstruction/hindering of officer, pedestrian under the influence, and peeping tom.
Oct. 11
Bunch, Nicholas Bradley, 40. Charges by CPD: Possession of methamphetamine (x2).
Dunning, Kayla Natoshia Monca, 23, Sweet Water, Alabama. Charges by GSP: Child safety restraint violation (x2), theft by receiving property stolen in another state, and theft by receiving stolen property.
McNabb, Lauren Ashley, 30, Rossville. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. shoplifting (prebook).
Medlin, Rickey Allen, 59. Charge by GCSO: Theft of lost/mislaid property — misdemeanor.
Rumph, Kenneth Lee, 41. Charges by GCSO: Probation violation O/C poss of meth and simple assault — FVA.
Wall, Lauren Jessica, 35, Rossville. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. shoplifting (prebook).
McNabb, Lauren Ashley, 30, Rossville. Charges by CPD: Possession of heron and theft by shoplifting — felony.
Wall, Lauren Jessica, 35, Rossville. Charges by CPD: Possession of heroin and theft by shoplifting — felony.
Oct. 12
Clifton, Tatiana Cythia, 19, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: False statements or writings.
Johnson, Matthew Zane, 38, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Forgery — 1st degree.
Jordan, Cordaria, 30. Charges by GCSO: Criminal damage to property in the second degree, criminal damage to property — 2nd degree, vandalism to a place of worship, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor, and probation violation O/C forg 1st.
Potts, Trina Laneigh, 34, Cleveland, Tennessee. Charges by GCSO: Driving while unlicensed and maximum limits.
Wiggins, III, Lester Lee, 25. Charges by CPD: Cruelty to children — 2nd degree, disorderly conduct, and terroristic threats and acts — felony.
Young, Billy Joe Jonathan, 42, Fairmount. Charges by GCSO: Battery — FVA, cruelty to children — 3rd degree, false imprisonment — FVA, interfering with cause for emergency assistance, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, and probation violation OC poss of meth.
Oct. 13
Floyd, Jamie Lee, 41. Charges by GCSO: Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (prebook), failure to maintain lane (prebook), and possession of sch. 3 prebook.
Jones, Dennis, 51, Pontiac, Michigan. Charges by GSP: Following too closely, improper turn/improper lane change, reckless driving, and speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Sharp, Somer Nicole, 39. Charge by GCSO: Housed for Resaca P.D. disorderly conduct (RMC-16-58).
Skidmore, Austin Cole, 36. Charge by GCSO: Fugitive from another state.
Wilbanks, Hunter Stanley, 20. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. hit and run and probation violation O/C dr. w/o license.
Oct. 14
Frazier, William Neil, 42. Charges by CPD: Loitering or prowling and obstruction/hindering of officer.
House, Stephanie Catherine, 45. Charge by CPD: Hold for other agency Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.
Miller, Allison Carol, 53, Rome. Charges by CPD: Criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, and theft by shoplifting.
Shaw, Lisa Darlene, 58. Charges by GSP: Non-bondable bench warrant O/C theft by shoplifting and tail lights.
Slaton, III, Clyde Pershing, 45. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. possession of methamphetamine (prebook) and probation violation O/C poss meth, give false info to LEO.
Craven, Allen Keith, 37, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Criminal trespass — FVA.
Oct. 15
Adams, Lucinda Victoria, 38. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. poss of meth (prebook).
Bagwell, Jarred Alan, 27. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced.
Blanton, Jr., Frankie Lee, 31, Resaca. Charge by GSP: Criminal trespass.
Cantrell, Kirk Bradley, 69. Charges by GCSO: Child molestation and sexual battery — misdemeanor.
Dalton, Wanda Sue, 74, Resaca. Charge by GSP: Forgery — 1st degree.
Griswold, Lauren Whitney, 39. Charges by GSP: Child restraint, disorderly conduct, failure to wear belt, headlights, safety belts — children, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Mullins, Franklin Lynn, 60, Appalachia, Virginia. Charges by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor), DUI — driving under the influence of drugs, and removing or affixing license plate w/ intent to conceal.
Murray, Austin Lane, 22, Fairmount. Charges by GCSO: Battery, carrying a concealed weapon, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm or knife during commission of crime, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
Payne, Darius Elijah, 32, Elijay. Charge by GCSO: Battery — FVA.
Petty, Tiffany Loren, 35, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Battery — FVA.
Murray, Sienna Jamie, 21. Charges by CPD: Financial exploitation (x2), financial transaction card fraud, financial transaction card theft, and identity theft/identity fraud.
Oct. 16
Ingle, Brandon Tracey, 25, Cartersville. Charges by GCSO: Disorderly conduct, marijuana — possess less than 1 oz, and public drunkenness.
Junkins, Justin James, 31, Ranger. Charge by CPD: Simple battery — FVA.
Lay, Euphemia Kay, 65. Charge by CPD: Simple battery.
Oct. 17
Cardin, Kelly Celeste, 41, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
Cardin, III, Jimmy Bedford, 39. Charges by GCSO: Battery — FVA (1st offense), criminal trespass — FVA, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (O/C: susp lic., no insurance), false imprisonment — FVA, violation of bond, and probation violation O/C suspended license.
McNabb, Claudia Mae, 55. Charge by CPD: Theft by shoplifting.
McNabb, Lester Henry, 66. Charge by CPD: Theft by shoplifting.
Reynolds, Jake Lamar, 21. Charge by GSP: Probation violation O/C statutory rape.