Oct. 4
Brown, Reshawn Malik, 25. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass — FVA.
Ogden, Dakota Maxon, 29, Fairmount, West Virginia. Charges by GCSO: Pedestrian under the influence and public drunkenness.
Sessions, Brian Gene, 47. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced.
Singleton, Latoya Yolanda, 40. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced serve sentence 10 years serve 2.
White, William Shane, 39, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation O/C poss meth, poss drug related obj, +.
Oct. 5
Brown, James Lamar, 54, Sugar Valley. Charge by CPD: Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Hensley, Sandra Elizabeth, 68. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery (pre-book).
Menjivar, Marvin Alexander, 20. Charges by FPD: DUI — driving under the influence of drugs, no drivers license on person, possession of marijuana, and speeding 48 MPH in a 35 MPH zone.
Reyes, Bryan Daniel, 19. Charge by FPD: Possession of marijuana.
Woodberry, Rashaad Antoine, 31. Charges by CPD: Probation violation O/C crim damage to prop and theft by taking.
Cristobal, David, 19, Dalton. Charges by GSP: Reckless driving and speeding in excess of maximum limits (121 MPH in a 70 MPH zone).
Carey, Brian Lamont, 38. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant O/C no license, fail to obey stop sign.
Oct. 6
Cox, Kimberly Leigh, 41. Charges by GCSO: False report of a crime, false statements or writings, and possession of methamphetamine.
Hallford, Erica Elaine, 33, Ellijay. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine.
Hawk, Charles Baretta, 42, Chatsworth. Charges by GCSO: Failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provided and probation violation (O/C sex offender failure to register).
Mckenzie, Robin Marie, 53. Charges by GSP: Failure to report accident (prebook), failure to yield after stopping, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at o (prebook), and possession of methamphetamine (prebook).
Neal, Kevin Bailey, 17. Charges by CPD: Aggravated assault — FVA and simple battery — FVA.
Nix, Kathryn Elizabeth, 29, Rome. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (O/C poss of meth/poss of mari, drug).
Poarch, Christopher Chad, 41, Plainville. Charges by GCSO: Contraband across guard line, possession of drug related objects, theft by conversion, and trafficking in morphine, opium, or heroin.
Singh-Cawley, Ejeri Nia, 23, Lauder Hill, Florida. Charge by GCSP: Hold for other agency Pooler PD (Chatham CO).
Taylor, Reginald Bernard, 59. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor), no proof of insurance, probation violation (OC aggrav assault cruelty to children), suspended, cancelled, or revoked registration, and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
Oct. 7
Mullinax, James Brandon, 29, Ranger. Charges by GCSO: Possession and use of drug related obj and possession of methamphetamine.
Barnes, Ryan Derek, 36, Jasper. Charge by CPD: Hold for other agency Canton PD.
Fredrick, Fabian Chance, 28. Charges by GSP: DUI — driving under the influence of drugs, endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz., stop signs and yield signs, and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
King, Lucy Elizabeth, 31, Dalton. Charges by GSP: Distracted driving/use of cell phone, DUI — driving under the influence of drug, and failure to maintain lane.
Rye, Rachael Nichole, 25, Dalton. Charge by CPD: Probation violation OC cruelty to children.
Oct. 8
Lopez, Gilmar Gomez, 28, Atlanta. Charges by FPD: License required; surrender of prior licenses, maximum limits, and operation of veh w/out current plate.
Oct. 9
Cronan, Glenn Anthony, 57, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery — prebook.
Davis, Reginald Eugene, 50, Dallas. Charge by FPD: Housed for Fairmount P.D. simple battery — FVA (prebook).
Delcid, Jose S., 66. Charges by GCSO: Discharge of gun or pistol near public hwy or street (prebook) and obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers (prebook).
Dixon, Jordan Edward Bryce, 22, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass and theft by taking.
Finley, Terrance Tarez, 40. Charges by CPD: Driving while license suspended or revoked, false statements and writings, and following too closely.
Juarez, Tina Massingill, 44, Rome. Charges by GSP: Possession of methamphetamine, safety belts; required usage, and windshield and windshield wipers.
McBee, Ericka Brooke, 36, Resaca. Charges by CPD: False statements and writings and permitting unlawful operation of vehicle.
Walker, Christopher Jordon, 31. Charges by GCSO: Possession of a controlled substance, Schedule IV, possession of firearm or knife during commission of crime, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, and trafficking in morphine, opium, or heroin.
Weaver, Malik Quan, 28, Brooklyn, New York. Charges by GSP: Driving while unlicensed and speeding in excess of maximum limits 97 MPH in a 70 MPH zone.
Sanchez, Maricela, 22. Charges by CPD: Cruelty to children second degree — FVA (x2), false statements and writings, and obstruction/hindering of officer.
Oct. 10
Castellon Hernandez, Pablo, 46, Clarksville. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI/alcohol/0.08 grams or more 21 YOA or over, failure to maintain lane, and possession of open container in vehicle passenger area.
Scott, Leonard Dale, 39. Charges by GCSO: Sexual exploitation of children (x86).
Williams, Nashambra Tamarr, 47. Charges by CPD: Financial transaction card theft and possession of methamphetamine.