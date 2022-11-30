handcuffs FOPD arrests

November 21

Roden, Tyler Lee, 29, Rome. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor fleeing/attempting to elude officer, possession of meth, possession of meth with intent, probation violation (O/C theft by taking), and reckless driving.

