November 21
Roden, Tyler Lee, 29, Rome. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor fleeing/attempting to elude officer, possession of meth, possession of meth with intent, probation violation (O/C theft by taking), and reckless driving.
Romero-Alvarez, Ricardo Daniel, 25, Dalton. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass — FVA (x2), misdemeanor battery/simple battery — FVA, and disorderly conduct.
Thomas, Kelvin Lamarcus, 36, Summerville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C theft by shoplifting).
Tweedy, Will Wesley, 59. Charges by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C driving while license withdrawn) and probation violation (O/C possession of meth, misc. misdemeanor).
Hunt, Brooke Leann, 27, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass, loitering or prowling, and possession of a controlled substance Schedule II.
Wilson, Trent Andrew, 40, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass, drug related objects, loitering or prowling, and possession of controlled substance.
Walden, Eric, 31, Portland, Oregon. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. hit and run.
November 22
Bagley, Elaine Marie, 36. Charges by GCSO: Bond surrender (O/C sell of meth x2) and misdemeanor failure to appear for fingerprintable charge.
Christopha, Kyaligonza, 28, Dallas, Texas. Charges by GSP: Driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while unlicensed, maximum limits, and open container.
McConnell, Markael Jeronte, 27, Adairsville. Charges by GSP: Distracted driving/use of cell phone, DUI — driving under the influence of drugs, failure to dim headlights, and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
Washington, Christopher Bernard, 33, Rome. Charge by CPD: Misdemeanor failure to appear for fingerprintable charge.
Burch, Randall Frank, 63. Charges by GCSO: Failure to appear and probation violation.
November 23
Baker, Jeremy Stan, 44. Charge by GCSO: Theft by shoplifting.
Dobbs, Clinton Lee, 43, Tunnel Hill. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss meth, poss drug related objects).
Moore, Jared Roger, 42, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss of cocaine, drug rel object).
Vann, Hunter Luke, 24. Charges by CPD: Aggravated assault, marijuana — less than 1 oz. (prebook), obstruction (prebook, x2), crossing guard line (prebook), and theft by shoplifting (prebook).
Pickens, Matthew Allen, 41, Holly Hills, Florida. Charges by GSP: Certificate of reg; replacement of lost reg certificate, driving veh. when registration susp/rev, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear (O/C giving false name, license, tag), habitual violators, safety belts, and windshields and windshield wipers.
Young, Amanda Amy, 46, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Forgery in the fourth degree (x4).
November 24
Stone, Jeffery Drake, 29. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass — FVA, simple battery — FVA, and terroristic threats and acts.
Estrada, Osbaldo, 26, Dalton. Charges by GCSO: Driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while license suspended or revoked, and safety belts.
Mitchell, Steven Douglas, 44, Blue Ridge. Charges by FPD: Driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, and registration and license requirements; penalties.
November 25
Blackstock, Allie, 17. Charge by GCSO: Criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Broadrick, James Raymond, 45. Charges by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.
Brown, Jason Ray, 37. Charges by GCSO: Criminal attempt, criminal trespass (x2), obstruction/hindering of officer, public drunkenness, and public indecency.
Byars, Timothy Trey, 38, Fairmount. Charges by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C battery) and aggravated assault.
Johnson, Jessica Nichole, 36, Goodwater, Alabama. Charges by GCSO: DUI — alcohol and endangering a child by DUI — alcohol.
Swims, Michael Eric, 42. Charges by GSP: Driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving while license suspended or revoked, misdemeanor marijuana — possess less than oz., no proof of insurance, possession & use of drug related objects, purchase/possess/control, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles, and when lighted headlights & other lights required.
November 26
Maeweathers, Tommy Travon, 28, Atlanta. Charges by GSP: Misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked and open container.
Minerd, Mark Dale, 60. Charges by GSP: Driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, notice of change of address or name, and open container.
King, Roy Lynn, 47, Ranger. Charges by GSP: Basic rules (too fast for conditions) and DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
November 27
Payne, Shelly Lynn, 26, Cartersville. Charge by GCSO: Misdemeanor battery/simple battery — FVA.
Swims, Angela Michelle, 48, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Child support purge (1,500.00).
Wesley, Benjamin Earl Carlos, 39. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C simple assault x2).
Perez Matias, Apolonio Ismael, 19. Charge by GCSO: Driving on roadways laned for traffic, misdemeanor DUI — alcohol, no license, and open container.
Rouse, Mathew Tyler, 25. Charges by CPD: Driving while license suspended or revoked, fail to yield while turning left, and no insurance.