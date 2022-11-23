November 14
Barnett, Clinton Dwight, 34. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery (prebook).
Bell, Melanie Dawn, 54, Adairsville. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. failure to maintain lane (prebook), possession of drug related objects (prebook), possession of meth (prebook), suspended license (prebook), and suspended tag (prebook).
Hall, Amanda Rae, 27, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C DUI).
Jones, Harley Lace Brann, 21, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C simple battery).
Short, Mark Edward, 52, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Talley, Melvin Lee, 59. Charge by GCSO: Here for court 2021P0168, 2021339256, 9220,9222,9221,9228,92309231,9232,9233.
White, Sean Xavier, 27, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Hobb, Adam Roger, 34, Hamilton, Illinois. Charges by CPD: Miscellaneous open burning and public drunkenness.
November 15
Carr, Patrick Oneal, 49, Plainville. Charge by CPD: Theft by receiving stolen property.
Cecil, Austin Lee, 27. Charges by GCSO: Criminal damage to property in the second degree (prebook) and theft by taking.
Chase, Brittany Louise, 34, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine.
Fortenberry, Jason Dewayne, 44. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass.
Harris, Fredrick, 62. Charge by CPD: Probation violation (O/C public indecency).
Paniagua, Roberto Torres, 33. Charges by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C criminal trespass, battery, +), sale of methamphetamine, and trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine (x3).
Turner, Jeffery Harold, 56. Charges by CPD: Expired tag, possession of marijuana less than an oz., possession and use of drug related objects, and possession of methamphetamine.
November 16
Burns, Robert Charles, 36, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated assault — FVA, battery — FVA, cruelty to children in the third degree, and false imprisonment — FVA.
Gravitt, Tyler Chazz, 33, Rockmart. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C burglary).
Owenby, James Rodney, 31. Charge by GCSO: Theft by taking.
Pack, Earnest Wayne, 56. Charge by GCSO: Possession of controlled substance (prebook).
Poole, Brice Lenair, 26, Fairmount. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass — FVA, misdemeanor failure to appear for fingerprintable charge, simple battery — FVA, and terroristic threats and acts (x2).
Potts, William Dennis, 52. Charges by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine and probation violation (O/C burg 2nd AFT theft by taking).
Wilkins, Heather, 31, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Possession of a controlled substance.
Davis, Rebecca Leigh, 56, Armuchee. Charges by GCSO: Maximum limits and reckless driving.
November 17
Yarbrough, Hayward Michael, 39, Chatsworth. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated stalking and failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
Chastain, Kayla Leann, 36. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked and maximum limits 63/45.
November 18
Adams, Melissa Jean, 46. Charge by CPD: Housed for Chattooga County S.O.
Arnold, Dwayne Tyrone, 33, Rydal. Charges by GSP: Driving without license on person, headlights, and possession of marijuana.
Luster, Charlene Desiree, 37, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C DUI, open container, FTML).
Garcia, Gabriel Noe, 22, Hixson, Tennessee. Charges by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, registration and license requirements; penalties, removing or affixing license plate w/ intent to conceal, and safety belts.
November 19
Campos, Gabriel Vite, 28. Charges by GCSO: Driving while license suspended, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to obey traffic control device.
Carter, Justin Lee, 40. Charge by GCSO: Sex offender registry violation.
Carter, Randall Ray, 42. Charge by GCSO: Sex offender registry violation.
Johnson, Rodney Eugene, 42. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass — FVA (prebook), DUI, open container, public drunkenness, and simple assault — FVA (prebook).
McDaniel, Dale Wade, 40. Charge by CPD: Probation violation (O/C agg stalking, criminal trespassing).
Caldwell, Makayla Nicole, 18. Charges by GCSO: Theft by shoplifting (x3).
Ingram, Taylen Danae, 19, Chatsworth. Charges by GCSO: Theft by shoplifting (x3).
Ware, Kimberly McCullough, 52, Hixson, Tenn. Charges by GSP: Distracted driving/use of cell phone, driving on roadways laned for traffic, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
November 20
Charles, Aaron Michael, 31, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Felony terroristic threats and acts.
Dykes, Graham Keith, 55, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C simple battery — FVA x2).
Higginbotham, Tyler Jermaine, 32. Charges by GCSO: Here for court 2018152315,2018152316,2018152317,2318, probation violation (O/C poss meth, DUI, poss of marijuana), and probation violation (O/C terroristic threats and acts).
Wallace, Scott Eric Shane, 54. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated assault (x5) and home invasion in the first degree.
Watson, Stephen Larry, 40, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Alhabbal, Mohammad Anas, 23, Alpharetta. Charge by CPD: Reckless driving.