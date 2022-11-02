handcuffs FOPD arrests

October 24

Freeman, Donna Darlene, 47, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C possession of meth, theft by shoplifting).

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In