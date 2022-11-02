October 24
Freeman, Donna Darlene, 47, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C possession of meth, theft by shoplifting).
Nichols, Ryan Dean, 33. Charges by CPD: Disorderly conduct (prebook) and willful obstruction of law enforcement (prebook).
Patton, William Jay, 44, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced 2018148743, 2018148733 (CHG: agg. child molestation, child molest).
Perry, Joel Keith Henry, 28, Talking Rock. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced 2020281918,19,20,21,22,23 (CHG: DUI, obst., DWLS, speeding, open cont., FTML).
Pollard, Marie Gaynail, 51, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C theft by deception).
Slaughter, Robert Alan, 38, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C VGCSA).
Webb, Christopher Eric, 49. Charge by GCSO: Here for court.
Gravitt, Kansas Desiree, 32, Rome. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to obey traffic-control devices, and no proof of insurance.
Smith, Debra Lynn, 64. Charge by GCSO: Hold for other agency.
Doi, Michael Cody, 40, Shannon. Charges by GCSO: Possession and use of drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
Glenn, Ashley Mashae, 32, Chattooga. Charges by GCSO: Possession and use of drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
October 25
Gray, Anthony Ray, 40. Charges by GCSO: Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (x2).
Hendrix, Marvin James, 31, Fairmount. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C simple battery).
McBride, Trae Deon, 45. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C agg. assault).
Redden, Jr., Ralph Lynn, 54, Lafayette. Charge by GCSO: Here for court — motion for new trial (CHG: agg. sex battery, child molestation).
Ridley, Gary Lamar, 52, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Slaughter, Brittany Janai, 33. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass (x3) and theft by shoplifting (x3).
Stone, Todd Allen, 41, Jasper. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss. of meth, viol. motor vehicle law).
Taylor, Sharona Colleen, 37, Rome. Charges by GCSO: Possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana (less 1 oz.).
Green, Antonia Mae, 45, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Disrupting public school.
October 26
Baldridge, Cordelia Chyanne, 20, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Calderon, Daniel Adrian, 30. Charges by GCSO: Criminal damage to property in the second degree and probation violation.
Green, Terry James, 57. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor DUI — alcohol and misdemeanor obstruction of officers.
Jenkins, Anthony, 52. Charges by CPD: Driving under the influence (prebook), driving veh. when registration susp/rev., headlights, and open container.
Jones, Jarvis Mikel, 44, Cartersville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
McQuay, Nathaniel Bernard, 42, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Felony theft by taking.
Mealor, Jerry Lamar, 70. Charges by GSP: Misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked, habitual violator, headlights, and housed for Calhoun P.D. bench warrant (FTA).
Poole, Gregory James, 34. Charge by GCSO: Burglary in the first degree (prebook).
Rowland, Jason Alexis, 38, Roswell. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Talley, Jessica Lynn, 35. Charges by GCSO: Crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without conse., financial exploitation, financial transaction card fraud (x6), felony identity theft fraud when using/possessing ident. info concerning a person, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
October 27
Fraire, Erica Butler, 33. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass.
Miller, Christopher Michael, 19. Charges by CPD: Broke light, reckless driving, and tail light.
Reeves, Scott Preston, 47, Ranger. Charges by GCSO: Drug related objects, expired tag, manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute, and tail lights.
Stone, Ethan David, 32. Charges by GCSO: Distracted driving/use of cell phone, driving on roadways laned for traffic, and DUI — drugs.
Worley, Travis Rodney, 38. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. bench warrant.
Beavers, Derrick Duayne, 35. Charge by GCSO: Burglary in the first degree.
Roberts, Joseph Owen, 17. Charge by GCSO: Burglary in the first degree.
Robinson, Christopher Lamar, 38, Rome. Charges by GCSO: Driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, and open container.
October 28
Banks, Lance Jerome, 39. Charge by CPD: Simple battery — FVA.
Burke, Natasha Marie, 40, Tunnel Hill. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine.
Conway, Jesse Alan, 29, Trion. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass and theft by shoplifting.
Griggs, Nathan Matthew, 42, Crandall. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine.
Lester, Jasmond Rayshun, 41, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C DWOL).
Maldonado, Jose Joel, 44. Charge by CPD: Felony weapon on school safety zone/bldgs/grounds/functions.
Milam, Amy Marria, 39, Cartersville. Charge by GCSO: Theft by conversion.
Poole, Kaylie Danielle, 29. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. possession of methamphetamine.
Saunders, Jennifer Dawn, 49. Charges by GCSO: Criminal receipt of goods and services fraudulently obtained, financial transaction card fraud, forgery in the third degree, and theft by deception.
Worsham, Dylan Daniel, 24, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C DUI, no DL, seatbelt, failure to maintain lane).
October 29
Cochran, Keith Justin, 43. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Maynor, Tara Davis, 38, Christiansted, Virgin Islands. Charge by GCSO: Hold for other agency Barrow County.
McMullin, Crystal Jacqueline, 38, Resaca. Charge by GSP: Failure to appear.
October 30
Cochran, Anthony Joe, 50, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Gray, Joseph Alan, 46, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Pedestrian under the influence.
Hernandez-Rodriguez, Juan Manuel, 31, Dalton. Charges by GCSO: Distracted driving/use of cell phone, driving without license, failure to maintain lane (x2), failure to yield to emergency vehicle, fleeing, and reckless driving.
Kirby, Michael Jasper, 38. Charges by CPD: Driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug related objects.