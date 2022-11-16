November 6
Blalock, Megan Lasha, 34, Martin. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C giving false name).
Chapman, Hunter Lee, 19. Charges by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
Cronan, Cody James, 29. Charges by GCSO: Obstruction of officers, possession of methamphetamine, and probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
McFarland, Carley Pettit, 37. Charge by GCSO: Hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
Rhodes, John Mitchell, 32, Resaca. Charges by CPD: Expired tag, no proof of insurance, possession of methamphetamine, windshields and windshield wipers, probation violation, misdemeanor theft by deception, and theft by shoplifting.
Dodd, Wesley Scott, 45, Fairmount. Charge by GCSO: Obstruction.
Mcatee, Alex Wayne, 26, Rocky Face. Charges by GSP: Driving without a license on person, DUI, improper lane change, maximum limits, open container, and reckless driving.
Navarro-Lopez, Valentin Nau, 29, Breese, Illinois. Charge by GCSO: Fugitive from justice.
November 7
Farner, Alex Lee, 32, Fairmount. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C simple battery — FVA).
Fordham, Shaun Alan, 37, Gainesville. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear.
Griffith, Dan Morris, 77. Charge by CPD: Aggravated battery — FVA.
Thomas, Ashley Deane, 23. Charge by GCSO: False report of a crime.
Fraire-Gonzalez, Kevin, 20, Resaca. Charge by CPD: Hit and run.
Marcia-Zuniga, Kristhel D., 24, Dalton. Charges by GSP: DUI, following too closely, and maximum limits.
November 8
Bryant, Nathan Lee, 29. Charges by CPD: Misdemeanor battery — FVA (first offense), false imprisonment, and simple assault.
Franklin, Danny Ray, 63, Cartersville. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. failure to appear.
Freeman, Paul Donahue, 40. Charge by GCSO: Sex offender registry violation.
Hill, Christopher Wayne, 37, Fairmount. Charge by GCSO: Here for court.
Pierce, Kayla Ansley, 29, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Misdemeanor battery/simple battery — FVA (prebook).
Smith, Eric Lee, 43. Charges by GCSO: Obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, aggravated battery — FVA, probation violation (O/C aggravated assault), and simple battery — FVA.
Holden, Bryan Keith, 61. Charges by GSP: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
Mitchell, Gavin Reed, 22, Ranger. Charges by GSP: Misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, and operation of veh w/out current plate.
November 9
Carter, Oliver Chase, 33, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C obstruction).
Colley, Laura Sue, 61, Fairmount. Charge by FPD: Theft by receiving stolen property (prebook).
McDaniel, Leon Wayne, 60, Fairmount. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C identity fraud).
McFarland, Carley Pettit, 37. Charges by GCSO: Possession of drug related objects and possession of Schedule 2.
McFarland, Daren William, 38. Charges by GCSO: Drug related objects, possession of Schedule 2 drug, and violate family violence order.
Pack, Vanessa Lynn, 38, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Theft by shoplifting.
November 10
Brannon, Jr., Temple Lee, 42. Charges by GCSO: Forgery in the fourth degree and fraud — financial identity.
Russell, Robert Blake, 31. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C battery, CT).
November 11
Curtis, Dwight Dwayne, 58. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass.
Rebolledo Verduzco, Brenda, 33. Charges by GSP: Driving on roadways laned for traffic, misdemeanor DUI — alcohol, improper lane change, improper tag display, operation of vehicle on approach of authorized emergency vehicle, and stop signs and yield signs.
Sisk, Amanda June, 42. Charge by GCSO: Criminal trespass — FVA (prebook).
Williams, Joshua Ralph, 24. Charges by CPD: Disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
November 12
Edwards, Michael Thomas, 37. Charges by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C driving with suspended license — 2nd) and probation violation (O/C DWLS).
Geary, April Lynn, 43. Charge by GCSO: Possession of meth (prebook).
Jeffress, Clay Ryan, 41, Resaca. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked, misdemeanor DUI — alcohol, misdemeanor marijuana — possess less than oz., possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
Pass, James Danyl, 40. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass.
Richards, Carley Marie, 28. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. criminal trespass.
Young, Jason Lee, 41, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Aggravated stalking — FVA.
Oswald, Michael Lee, 44. Charges by GSP: Misdemeanor DUI — alcohol, DUI — endangering the life of a child while DUI (x2), improper tag display, and open container.
Rader, Paul Kendall, 24. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. fleeing, housed for Calhoun P.D. no insurance, and housed for Calhoun P.D. suspended registration.
November 13
Dysart, Eric Dewayne, 46, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Hold for other agency.