October 31
Higginbotham, Alysa Marie, 25, Conneat, Ohio. Charges by GSP: Driving on roadways laned for traffic (prebook), driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (prebook), possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (prebook), and too fast for conditions (prebook).
Medlin, Jalisa Lambert, 28. Charges by GCSO: DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Newport, Venny JC, 51, Plainville. Charges by CPD: Public drunkenness and walking on wrong side of sidewalk.
Patterson, Randall Phillip Lee, 23, Rome. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass and failure to appear (O/C VGCSA x2).
Quinn, Dusty Marie, 43. Charges by GCSO: Theft by taking (x2).
Spillers, Michael Scott, 23. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy (x2), and statutory rape.
Stephens, Jr., David Alan, 30. Charge by PRO: Parole violation.
Holloway, Jason Steed, 47, Ranger. Charges by GCSO: Cruelty to children in the first degree and simple battery — FVA.
Meeks, Trinity Amanda, 38, Adairsville. Charges by GSP: Driving with no license on person, misdemeanor DUI — alcohol, failure to maintain lane, and too fast for conditions.
Conner, Kina Marie, 41. Charges by GCSO: Driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to dim bright lights, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, and open container.
November 1
Blackstock, Lance Dylan, 19. Charges by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA and aggravated assault.
Mitchell, Robert Corey, 41. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C speeding, no insurance, susp license).
Monroy-Lopez, Kevin Bartolo, 28. Charge by GSP: Misdemeanor driving without a valid license.
Moody, Lee Arthur, 35, Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Charges by GSP: Driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving while license suspended or revoked.
November 2
Beecher, Ashley Nicole, 25. Charge by CPD: Battery (prebook).
Cedillo, Leah Merari, 23, Chatsworth. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. probation violation (O/C sus license).
Kirby, John Clifford, 35. Charges by CPD: Theft by shoplifting (prebook, x2).
Nunn, Patrick Casey, 37, Jasper. Charges by GCSO: Drug related objects, giving false name or address to law enforcement officer, and misdemeanor obstruction of officers.
Stone, David Ray, 63, Ranger. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (O/C child molestation).
Williams, Herbert Stanton, 49, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C criminal trespass x2).
Rivera, Misael, 36, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Improper lane change, maximum limits, operation of vehicle on approach of authorized emergency vehicle, and reckless driving.
November 3
Blythe, Frank Payne, 42. Charge by GCSO: Contempt of probate court — hold for other agency.
Carbonell, Kimberly Dawn, 41, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Defoor, Nichalous David, 31, Resaca. Charge by CPD: Failure to appear.
Fox, Manisa Ann, 51. Charge by PRO: Probation violation.
Miller, William Davis, 21, Acworth. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant.
Moss, Erik Merle, 37, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (prebook).
Swann, David Terrell, 24, Austell. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Thomas, Henry Isiah, 38, Cartersville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss of firearm/enter auto).
Lawrence, Nicoyia Jawan, 37, Rome. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. (prebook).
November 4
Burchett, Cameron Wade, 33, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
Byars, Ashley Starr, 37, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Contempt of juvenile court.
Candelario, Xavier, 24, Dalton. Charge by CPD: Failure to appear (O/C DWLSR, speeding).
Evans, David Herman, 53. Charge by CPD: Misdemeanor battery — FVA (first offense).
Hooper, Bonnie Letisha, 36, Ellijay. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
Williams, David Alan, 72, Adairsville. Charge by CPD: Simple battery — FVA.
November 5
Barrett, James Allen, 38, Lawrenceville. Charges by GCSO: Driving without valid license and headlights.
Brown, Christopher Lebron, 32, Chattanooga, Tenn. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked and maximum limits.
Bryant, Damarcus Quintez, 28. Charges by CPD: Driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and headlights.
Wiggins, III, Lester Lee, 26. Charges by CPD: Battery, criminal trespass, felony interference with government property, simple battery (x2), and willful obstruction of LEO.