handcuffs FOPD arrests

October 31

Higginbotham, Alysa Marie, 25, Conneat, Ohio. Charges by GSP: Driving on roadways laned for traffic (prebook), driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (prebook), possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (prebook), and too fast for conditions (prebook).

