Oct. 24
O’neal, John McKinley, 30. Charge by GCSO: Battery/simple battery — FVA (misdemeanor).
Oct. 25
Bunton, David Nathan, 38. Charges by CPD: Aggravated assault and criminal trespass.
Fleetwood, Antwon Alexander, 37. Charge by GCSO: Possession of firearm by convicted felon (prebook).
Moore, Brandon Lee, 36. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation O/C poss of meth.
Palmer, Gerald Allen, 40. Charges by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine and probation violation O/C affray.
Quinn, Randall Eugene, 32, Chatsworth. Charges by CPD: Disorderly conduct and tampering with evidence.
Taylor Phillips, Dupree Antuon, 26, Chatsworth. Charges by GCSO: Driving with no license, failure to maintain lane, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, passing in no passing zone (x3), reckless driving, speeding (70 MPH in 45 MPH zone), and speeding (91 MPH in 35 MPH zone).
Munson, Russell Edward, 37, Smyrna. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. DUI less safe, housed for Calhoun P.D. failure to maintain lane, and housed for Calhoun P.D. improper turn.
Oct. 26
Brehmer, Randall Lee, 55, Beech Grove, Tennessee. Charge by CPD: Public drunkenness.
Corn, Jeremy Clay, 44. Charge by PRO: Probation violation O/C sex offender registry violation.
Oneal, John McKinley, 30. Charges by GCSO: Cruelty to children and aggravated assault.
Oct. 27
Beavers, Mitchell Glenn, 37, Ranger. Charges by GCSO: Possession and use of drug related objects (prebook) and possession of methamphetamine (prebook).
Defriece, Chasity Nicole, 34, Ranger. Charges by GCSO: Possession and use of drug related objects (prebook) and possession of methamphetamine (prebook).
Gaines, Jeremy Monte, 29. Charge by GCSO: Obscene telephone contact.
Patterson, Amber Lynne, 23. Charges by GSP: Operation of veh. w/out current plate (prebook) and possession of marijuana (prebook).
Schweitzer, Wilton Taylor, 40. Charge by GCSO: Sex offender registry violation.
Silvers, Jr, Larry Mack, 42. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. no insurance, housed for Calhoun P.D. suspended license, housed for Calhoun P.D. suspended tag, housed for Calhoun P.D. using tag to conceal vehicle, and probation violation O/C crim dmg prop, bat FVA, cruel chld.
Stanley, Damien Brett, 19, Dalton. Charges by CPD: Theft by conversion and theft by shoplifting.
Taylor, Jr, James William, 55, Cleveland, Tennessee. Charges by CPD: Fugitive from another state, theft by conversion, and theft by shoplifting.
Oct. 28
Brooks, Kenneth Howard, 33, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Battery — FVA (prebook).
Edge, Donald Edward, 63, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: VGCSA (prebook).
Prince, Toni Yvonne, 52, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: VGCSA (prebook) and sell of methamphetamine (x2).
Stewart, William Carl, 48, Tunnell Hill. Charge by GCSO: Sentendec 2019226977,997,998,999 O/C simp bat — FVA, simp aslt — FVA, TBT, 911.
Young, Frank Eugene, 32. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced O/C DUI, speeding, FTML, open container.
Key, James Roy, 56, Gainesville. Charges by GCSO: Driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol/less safe, improper stopping on roadway, marijuana-possess less than 1 OZ, open container (x2), and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
Oct. 29
Bennett, Ashley Brooke, 25, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation O/C meth/susp lic/drug rel obj/susp lic.
Broome, Kaylan Nacole, 22. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation O/C poss of meth/drug rel object.
Oct. 30
Sellers, Landen Trace, 19, Addairsville. Charge by GSP: Failure to yield to auth emer vehicle.
Oct. 31
Longairc, Jason Allen, 49. Charge by GCSO: Terroristic threats and acts.
McBride, Trae Deon, 44. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated assault (prebook), riot in penal institution, and robbery (prebook).
Powers, Charity Warren, 29, Rome. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. poss meth (prebook) and housed for Calhoun P.D. shoplifting (prebook).
Roberson, Jason, 45, Rome. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. poss meth (prebook) and housed for Calhoun P.D. shoplifting (prebook).
Sherwood, Kenneth Richard, 33, McDonough. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation O/C crim dam prop 2nd, fleein/elude LEO.
Weizer, Katie Rebecca, 33, Antioch, Tennessee. Charges by GSP: Hit and run, improper lane change, leaving scene of accident, no drivers license, no insurance, and obstruction/hindering of officer.
Ashe, Kayla Breann, 29, Ranger. Charge by FPD: Theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
Beck, Brittany Sara, 23, Canton. Charge by CPD: Hold for other agency Cherokee Co SO.
Sellers, Landen Trace, 19, Addairsville. Charges by GSP: Affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of win, maximum limits 99/70, and reckless driving.