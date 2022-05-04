April 23
Killian, Anthony Davis, 42. Charges by CPD: Aggravated assault and probation violation (x2).
April 25
Brown, Lawrence Elliott, 54. Charges by GCSO: Possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, and probation violation (O/C burglary 2nd degree, arson 2nd degree).
Carroll, Caitlyn Margaret, 23. Charge by CPD: Battery.
Downey, Michael James, 51. Charges by CPD: Criminal trespass and theft by taking.
Easterwood, Chelsey Hope, 20, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Misdemeanor battery/simple battery — FVA.
Pollard, Marie Gaynail, 50, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Misdemeanor theft by deception.
Woodberry, Rashaad Antoine, 31. Charges by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct x3) and sell of methamphetamine (x2).
April 26
Brackett, Matthew Edward Hugh, 29. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (O/C crossing guard lines).
Ochoa, Alejandro, 29. Charge by GCSO: Battery.
Pate, Barry Eugene, 69. Charge by CPD: Receipt, possession, or transport of fire arm by convicted felon or felony first.
Smith, Dustin Freeman, 34. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C burglary 1st degree).
Carter, Lamar Wayne, 32, Taylorsville. Charge by GCSO: Permitting unlicensed person to drive.
Worshan, Kayla Michelle, 24, Ranger. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. no insurance, housed for Calhoun P.D. speeding, and housed for Calhoun P.D. susp. lic.
Hall, George Gregory, 55. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C sale methamphetamine).
Jenkins, Pauline Denise, 55, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Forgery of a financial transaction card.
Nichols, Kerri Diane, 36. Charge by GCSO: Felony theft by taking.
April 27
Cliatt, Brandon Rashad, 31. Charge by CPD: Criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree.
Cromer, Candace Annette, 39, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C VGCSA, DRO).
Dixon, Beverly Jane, 51, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss meth).
Horovitz, Erin Ashley, 38, Armuchee. Charge by GCSO: Misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
Killian, Anthony Davis, 42. Charge by CPD: Battery — FVA.
Penny, Leah Elizabeth, 29. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. obstruction (prebook).
Stephens, Sydney Brooke, 23. Charges by GCSO: Theft by taking (x2).
April 28
Burchett, Nathan Andrew, 33, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: False imprisonment — FVA (prebook).
Jones, Waylon Dwight, 49, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C sale methamphetamine).
Koon, Crystal Gail, 42. Charges by CPD: Misdemeanor battery/simple battery — FVA and probation violation (O/C poss dep stim cntrf drugs).
Mulkey, Nathaniel Ray, 40, Fairmount. Charge by CPD: Probation violation (O/C obstruction).
Sherlock, Pete Anthony Jude, 44, North Augusta, South Carolina. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced.
Wade, Charles John, 24, Raleigh, North Carolina. Charges by GSP: Crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without conse, driving on roadways laned for traffic, misdemeanor drugs not in original container (prebook), DUI — driving under the influence of drugs (prebook), marijuana — possess less than 1 oz. (prebook), no insurance (prebook), no license (prebook), possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (prebook), and possession of ecstasy (prebook).
Lopez, Aurelio Lopez, 28, Hixson, Tennessee. Charges by GSP: Misdemeanor driving without a valid license, no insurance, and obedience to traffic control devices required; presumptions.
Collum, Kasey Rena, 29. Charge by CPD: Probation violation (O/C criminal trespassing).
Jordon, Monte Bly, 28, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Poss. of controlled substance distribute, poss. of marijuana, and poss. of marijuana with intent to distribute.
April 29
Barnett, James Franklin Matthew, 30. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss meth w intent, poss marijuana less than 1oz, drug related).
Meadows, Matthew Jeremy, 36. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (federal US Marshalls).
Perez, Aragon Patricio, 28. Charge by GCSO: Affray.
Talley, Ashlyn Paige, 26. Charge by CPD: Probation violation.
Talley, Dustin Matt, 27, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Parole violation.
Perez, Lily Ivette, 42, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
April 30
Henriquez, Walter, 17, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Poss. of marijuana (prebook).
Posey, Austin Elijah, 17. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain, possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18 YOA — 1st offense, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana, reckless conduct, and felony theft by receiving stolen property.
Serrano, Isaak Joel, 20. Charge by GCSO: Poss. of marijuana (prebook).
Violett, Randall Edward, 31, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated assault — FVA, battery — FVA, and criminal trespass.
Willoughby, Rebecca Leighann, 24, Ballground. Charges by GSP: Driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
May 1
Cabrales-Carrillo, Alejandro, 34. Charges by CPD: Battery — FVA.
Pope, Cynthia Lee, 58, McMinnville, Tennessee. Charge by GCSO: Criminal trespass.
Ramirez-Abarca, Juan Carlos, 27. Charge by CPD: Battery — FVA.