May 17
Bramlett, James Odell, 65, of 123 Lacey St., Fairmount, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with bench warrant FTA o/c — battery — FVA.
Burnes, Norwood Smith, 62, of 137 Lindsey Road. NW, Rome, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with public indecency.
Carter, Dvonte Markes, 27, of 55 Clements Drive., Oakfield, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of heroin.
Cross, Douglas Wayne, 62, of 800 S. Browns Ln, Gallatin, Tennessee, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, following too closely, possession of open container in vehicle passenger area, speeding in excess of max limits — 102/ 7-mph.
Dupree, Dylan Skylar, 22, of 97 Echota 5th St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct X2.
Hudgins, Tony Lee, 56, of 85 Shake Rag Road., Adairsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by taking.
Johnson, David Cory, 44, of 216 Brownlee Mt. Road., Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery, failure to maintain lane, marijuana — possession of less than one oz, obstruction/ hindering of an officer.
Richmond, Devonte Cortez, 28, of 13401 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, Illinois, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to appear o/c — felony marijuana possession.
Sewell, Larry Phillip, 56, of 175 Salacoa Road., Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated battery.
Smith, Natalie Nicole, 34, of 2270 County Road. 58, Cedar Bluff, Alabama, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent, trafficking of methamphetamine.
Pyles, Jake Wesley, 18, of 1264 Shaw Road. SW, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with public safety warrant o/c.
May 18
Alvarez-Flores, Selvin E., 19, of 342 Pathfinder Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with affixing tint to windows or windshields, driving on roadways lane for traffic, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, no proof of insurance, obedience to traffic-control devices required — presumptions, possession of marijuana.
Avalos, Ada Avalos, 66, of 105 Newtown Road. Apt. 11, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated assault — FVA, battery- family violence, kidnapping — family violence.
Bennett, Ashley Brooke, 24, of 3766 Sugar Valley Road., Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with giving false name, obstruction/ hindering of officer, probation violation o/c — possession of methamphetamine.
Bragg, Donald Jerry, 70, 1674 Riverbend Road., Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass — FVA.
Clark, Crystal Marie, 37, of 1207 Moore’s Ferry Road., Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault — FVA X2, simple assault — family violence X2.
Densmore, David Dewyne, 18, of 196 Hollingsworth Drive., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery — FVA.
Firebaugh, Henry David, 59, of 93 Echota 4th St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with kidnapping — family violence, obstruction/ hindering of an officer, simple battery — family violence.
Firebaugh, Leonard Monroe, 57, of 93 Echota 4th St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with obstruction/ hindering of an officer.
Fletcher, Oscar Alonzo, 52, of 117 Rush Chapel Road., Adairsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with burglary, criminal damage to property — second degree.
Kimsey, Morganna Deshae, 17, of 196 Hollingsworth Drive., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery — FVA.
Raines, Robert Brian, 50, of 160 Reese Road., Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with affixing tint to windows or windshields, taillights.
Sartin, James Daniel, 41, of 105 Gilmore Drive. SW, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal attempt, failure to maintain lane, false imprisonment — FVA, hit and run, obstruction/ hindering of an officer, simple battery — family violence.
Whitehead, Ryan Brent, 35, of 324 Columbus Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with parole violation.
May 19
Clark, Byron Antwon, 40, of 120 Telfair St. Apt. 6, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with violation of bond.
Cochran, Thomas Austin, 25, of 123 Lacey St., Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with discharge of firearm on/ near public highway X2, hunting deer at night X2, hunting from a motor vehicle X2, hunting from a public road X2, hunting without big game license, hunting without fluorescent orange, hunting/ fishing without license X2, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Fowler, Larry Shane, 32, of 129 Woodberry Drive., Calhoun, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with DUI — alcohol, endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of methamphetamine.
Gregory, Jr., William Max, 36, of 103 Delta Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with probation violation o/c — aggravated assault, false imprisonment, battery — FVA; violation of family violence order.
Ingram, William Randolph, 35, of 131 Brooks Mill Drive., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer — felony.
MacDonald, Damyan Joseph, 29, of 390 Salacoa Road., Fairmount, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with DUI — alcohol, max limits 89/55-mph zone.
Mahmud, Muhammed, 36, of 117 Creekside Drive., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery — FVA, battery — family violence.
Manis, Jacob Alvie, 26, of 300 Patrol Road., Forsyth, Georgia, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with expired tag, obstruction/ hindering of officer, possession of methamphetamine, unsafe operation of vehicle.
Matchett, Marc David, 60, of 117 Oak Hill Drive., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office — here for court: possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent, drug-related objects.
Myers, Donna Ann, 45, of 1421 Hanna Drive., Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and held for Dawson County.
Simpson, Dustin James, 36, of 525 Peters St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery — family violence (first offense) — misdemeanor.
Stewart, Cynta Marie, 39, of 356 Dover Road. NE, Resaca, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
May 20
Brunson, Anthony Michael, 41, of 1121 Copperline Drive., Gardner, North Carolina, was arrested by the Motor Carrier Compliance Division and charged with commercial vehicle driver using/possessing drugs, violation of DPS transportation rules.
Congdon, Edwin David, 51, of 109 Wilton Road., Lovington, Georgia, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
Edwards, Michael Thomas, 36, of 144 Rolling Acres 3rd St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with probation violation o/c.
Hogan, Gordon Butler, 70, of 2941 Hwy. 411 Oakman, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy — commit sodomy with force against person’s will or person, cruelty to children — first degree, rape, sexual battery against child under 16.
Hyde, Ronald, Shane, 45, homeless, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by taking — misdemeanor.
Smith, Brandon Lee, 25, of 462 Lick Creek Road., Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with burglary — first degree, giving false name or address.
Valencia, Pedro Barragan, 44, of 42 Florida Ave., Cartersville, Georgia, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and held for U.S. Marshalls.
May 21
Bryant, Nathan Lee, 27, of 129 Frances Ct., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with parole violation.
Chapman, Howard Jason, 46, of 366 Meadow Lark Lane SE, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with child support purge $304.50, probation violation o/c.
Easley, Trevor Lee, 20, of 1217 Redbud Road., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with probation violation o/c- DUI.
Ramos, Traci Allene, 46, of 3147 Circle View Drive., Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery/ simple battery — family violence — misdemeanor.
May 23
Reyes, Mario Noel, 19, homeless, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass.
Bowen, Austin Garrett, 24, of 264 Boone Ford Road., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, public drunkenness.
Hall, Stacy Lynn, 55, of 117 Waterford Drive., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct/ harassing calls.
Montgomery, Benjamin Robert, 40, 1285 Mauldin Road., NW, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated assault FVA.
Mulkey, Nathaniel Ray, 39, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with pedestrian under the influence, simple battery.
Thieme, James Paul, 42, of 123 Holcomb Road., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI — alcohol, terroristic threats and acts — misdemeanor.
Williams, John Lewis, 59, of 160 Hufstetler Road., Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault — FV, simple battery — family violence.
Ashley, William Kaine, 19, homeless, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with fleeing/ attempting to elude, improper tag, no license, no tag, reckless driving, wind tint.
Ware, Curtis Lee, 54, of 1451 Shady Acres, Dalton, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, following too closely.