May 10
Hill, Christopher Wayne, 35, of 2960 Covington Bridge Road, Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by taking — misdemeanor.
Ivey, Brent Michael, 30, of 639 Pine St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery, simple battery — family violence.
Rozelle, Asia Janaey, 37, of 11270 Grant Drive, Apt. D., Northglenn, Colorado, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement by use of threats or violence.
May 11
Devlin, John Edward Joseph, 30, of 130 Colony Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with probation violation o/c — simple assault; probation violation o/c — theft by deception, theft by conversion; cruelty to children — second degree — FVA; cruelty to children — third degree — FVA.
Land, Jamie Brooke, 27, of 394 Union Grove Church Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and housed for Barrow County — warrant.
Mitchell, James Michael, 36, of 5900 Fairmount Hwy., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery, theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
Patton, Sr., David Rickey, 69, of 282 N. Airport Cir., Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with child molestation FVA, sexual battery.
Potts, Stacey Darwin, 52, of 4802 Sugar Valley Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving on roadways lane for traffic, possession of methamphetamine.
Saylor, Ronnie Gene, 62, of 135 Rooke Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated stalking.
Nunuz, Johana, 37, of 291 Maplewood Drive, SW, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple assault, willful obstruction/ hindering of an officer — misdemeanor.
May 12
Baker, Mackenzie Mae, 18, of 354 Stoners Road NW, Adairsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery — FVA.
Davidson, Kailyn Sue, 22, of 417 Pack Road NE, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with bond surrender o/c — aggravated assault — FVA.
McClenney, Deborah Lynn, 59, of 320 Columbus Cir., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with bond surrender o/c — criminal damage to property.
Wilson, Harley Brooks, 39, of 122 Richland St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, duty upon striking fixture.
May 13
Dill, Eddie Ray, 47, homeless of Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department ad charged with criminal trespass, theft by deception, theft by shoplifting, theft by taking.
Evans, Clayton Levi, 20, of 2686 Old Burnt Mtn. Road, Jasper, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with criminal trespass, giving false name, loitering or prowling.
Gonzalez-Barrios, Genry Lorenzo, 35, of 100 Dancheri Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery — FVA.
Griffin, Jeremy Martin, 44, of 960 T. Johnson Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with sale of methamphetamine.
Patterson, Christine Phyllis, 44, of 35 Carlson Loop, Cartersville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass, theft by deception, theft by shoplifting, theft by taking, probation violation o/c — shoplifting.
Smith, Andrew David Tyler, 28, 1784 Sana Road, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery — family violence.
Williams, Justin Kirk, 34, of 551 1/2 Ave. A NE, Winterhaven, Florida, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with fugitive from justice.
Guillermo, Jose, 28, of 53 11th St. SE, Cleveland, Tennessee, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving without a valid license, vehicle turning left.
Henderson, Douglas Terrell, 46, of 4133 Hall St., Acworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, open container.
Hyde, Justin Tyler, 17, of 2121 Moore’s Ferry Road SW, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with emergency help — interfering with call for — miscue of 911 call, probation violation o/c — simple battery, probation violation o/c — theft by taking.
Norwood-McClendon, Anthony Wayne, 53, of 200 S. Line St., Apt. 617, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, suspended license.
Strong, Glen Dwayne, 34, of 2019 Orleans Road, Kingsport, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance (alprazolam), possession of methamphetamine.
White, Dustin Eric, 30, of 1000 Stone Gate Road, Kingsport, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance (alprazolam), possession of methamphetamine.
Wormington, David Shannon, 44, of 125 King Edward Ct., Fairmount, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, probation violation.
May 15
Parris, Brent Allen, 34, of 125 Stiles Drive, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to appear bench warrant.
May 16
Gragg, Ryan Todd, 36, of 93 4th St. Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with probation violation o/c — sale of meth, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
Hayes, Sierra Victoria Nicole, 21, of 1027 Pineville Road, Chattanooga, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI — driving under the influence, failure to maintain lanes.
Lambert, Heath Ryan, 43, of 1727 Shope Lake Road, Rydal, was arrested by the was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with discharging firearm while under influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless conduct.
Shaw, Lisa Darlene, 58, of 221 Gillespie Road, Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with heft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.